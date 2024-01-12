Cook, create, explore: your guide to this summer's school holiday program

Hepburn shire's 2023-24 summer school holiday program is packed with an array of activities to keep the young ones engaged and entertained.
The program from Hepburn Shire Council offers a variety of free and affordable events for children of all ages.
Here's a rundown of what's on offer.
When: Throughout the school holidays
Where: Local pools in Hepburn
Details: Extended opening hours with free entry. Check the pools page for more information.
When: Until Wednesday, January 31
Who: Children up to 18 years
Details: Milestone prizes for reading ten books. More information at The Big Summer Read or visit your local library.
Where: Local libraries in Hepburn
Details: Free craft bags and herby pot plants available for collection. Limited stock, so hurry!
When: Wednesday, January 17 | 10:30am - 11:30am
Where: Trentham Library
Details: Explore local habitats with the biodiversity officer. Register at the library or call 5424 1326.
Learn to cook delicious dishes at various locations in Hepburn. Each class costs $5. Book by calling 5348 3569.
When: Thursday, January 18 & Monday, January 22
Where: Clunes Neighbourhood Centre
Details: A free gaming day for enthusiasts. Book by calling 5348 3569.
For more information on any of these events, please contact the Hepburn libraries team at library@hepburn.vic.gov.au or visit your nearest library.
Don't forget, spaces are limited and booking is essential to secure your spot.
This news story was produced with the assistance of experimental generative AI. AI can introduce inaccuracies. Please check the information against other sources.
