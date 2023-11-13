How the latest innovations in infrared sauna can boost your health

After you've had a stressful week or completed an intense workout, stepping into a sauna and spending that time unwinding provides a sense of relief. It's a reminder of everything you accomplished while also helping you recover from the intensity of it, allowing you to ground yourself in relaxation.

Sure, saunas are amazing tools for rejuvenation. But what if we told you they have some pretty amazing health benefits, too? The latest Innovations in infrared sauna technology, for example, are transforming people's sauna experience, allowing them to reap health benefits while also easing their minds.

But if you're at a wellness retreat or at your local leisure centre, and they have both traditional and infrared sauna options, which one do you go for? And what even is the difference?

Well, traditional saunas focus on heating the air around you, which in turn, heats your body and relaxes your muscles. They're known to be humid and are quite steamy.

On the other hand, infrared saunas utilise infrared technology to heat your body directly, rather than the air around you. This targets your muscles and allows for deeper penetration, resulting in better relaxation and recovery. These saunas offer dry heat rather than steamy and aren't as humid.

Infrared saunas have different spectrums of heat: near, mid, and far, which all work to help target different things. Near-infrared heat helps to rejuvenate your skin, whereas far-infrared heat - the other end of the spectrum - focuses on muscle recovery.



Infrared saunas can either focus on one of these infrared heating benefits or possess the entire range, which is called a full-spectrum infrared sauna. And with all the latest innovations in sauna technology, an infrared sauna experience is one for all to enjoy.

Here are some reasons why you should choose an infrared sauna over a traditional one:

1. Improved detoxification

Saunas are a great way to detoxify the body, and infrared saunas, in particular, offer enhanced detoxification benefits. Due to the deep penetration of infrared waves, your body can release a larger amount of toxins through sweat compared to traditional saunas. Regular detoxification can help boost the immune system, promote clearer skin, and enhance overall vitality.

2. Enhanced circulation

Infrared sauna technology is so advanced that it can help to improve blood flow, similar to the way moderate exercise does. Improved circulation can promote faster healing, reduce inflammation, and enhance overall cardiovascular health. Need we say more?

Well, we will. Similar to how infrared technology increases blood flow in our bodies, it does the exact same thing to our faces. Exposure to infrared heat can help to improve circulation in our faces, potentially helping to improve skin elasticity, reduce acne, and promote overall skin health.

3. Eco-friendly and efficient

Now is a more important time than ever to be making sustainable choices, and saunas aren't exempt from this. Not only do they consume energy and electricity, but they also are made from wood, meaning nature is directly impacted during their construction.

Modern infrared saunas, however, are leading the way in sustainable practices. Many are designed to be energy-efficient, using less electricity than traditional saunas, reducing their carbon footprint. And on top of this, many manufacturers are now sourcing sustainably harvested wood, ensuring that forests are not depleted and that the environment is minimally impacted.

4. Improved connectivity and control

When we said that technological advancements in saunas have come a long way, we weren't lying. Advanced infrared saunas come with smartphone and tablet apps or control panels within the sauna that allow users to control temperature, session duration, light colour, and even entertainment options for a personalised experience.

One element of control that many infrared saunas provide users with is different lighting options for chromotherapy; which is an alternative healing method that uses colours to balance energy in the body and mind to promote health and well-being. It's based on the premise that different colours emit specific energies that can impact our physical and emotional states.

5. Safety features

Modern infrared saunas prioritise user safety above all else. Advanced models are equipped with features like automatic shut-offs to prevent overheating, exterior cool-touch surfaces to ensure burns are avoided, and built-in sensors that regulate the internal temperature for a consistent, safe experience.

Contemporary infrared saunas are designed with low electromagnetic field (EMF) emissions, addressing concerns about prolonged EMF exposure. Ventilation systems have also come a long way, ensuring fresh airflow and preventing any feelings of suffocation. These features not only make the sauna experience more enjoyable but also ensure that users can relax with peace of mind, knowing they are in a safe environment.