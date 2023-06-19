Six tiny tools and gadgets every homeowner should have

This is branded content.
Stepping into homeownership is a significant milestone, filled with many new duties, including home maintenance.
Equipping yourself with the right tools and gadgets is essential, and some are so compact, they're almost invisible until you need them.
Let's explore six small but mighty tools and gadgets that every homeowner should own, with our anchor being the mini pry bar set.
1. The mighty mini pry bar set
Leading the charge is the mini pry bar set.
Don't be fooled by its size-this little powerhouse is a superhero when it comes to everyday tasks and unexpected repairs.
Whether you're pulling out old nails, lifting up a floorboard, or struggling to open a stubborn paint can, the mini pry bar set comes to your rescue.
With this tiny tool, your days of fumbling with flat-head screwdrivers and other standard-size items are over.
Its small size offers precision, while its robust design ensures you've got the strength to tackle tough tasks with ease.
2. Trusty pocket torch
Today's smartphones include a torch as standard, so many people consider pocket torches obsolete.
But do you really want to be trying to hold your new iPhone steady while working under the house or somewhere equally dirty and dusty?
Didn't think so.
That's why the trusty pocket torch is another must-have in every homeowner's arsenal.
It's not just for those occasional power cuts-it's also perfect for checking out those tricky-to-reach places, like behind appliances, under the sink or in the dark corners of your garage.
Today's pocket torches boast powerful LEDs that deliver a strong beam of light, with some models featuring adjustable focus and multiple lighting modes.
Compact, robust, and incredibly useful, you wouldn't want to be caught without one.
3. A multi-tool
When you need a quick fix, but can't be bothered to rummage through your toolbox, the multi-tool steps in.
Also known as a multi-tool pen, this clever little gadget usually houses a screwdriver, level gauge, ruler, and a pen, all in a device small enough to pop into your pocket.
Tighten a loose door handle, ensure your new picture is hung level, or jot down a sudden burst of inspiration-the multi-tool pen shows you that being small doesn't mean compromising on function.
4. Handy compact laser measure
Wave goodbye to the cumbersome, antiquated tape measures of yesteryears, and instead, give a warm welcome to the modern, compact laser measure.
Whether you find yourself in the process of sizing up spaces for shiny, new furniture, rigorously calculating the expanses of your floor space, or ambitiously planning grand-scale home renovations, this mini but mighty pocket-sized tool quickly proves itself to be absolutely essential.
Barely requiring effort, with just one simple click, a laser measure grants you supremely accurate measurements.
This state-of-the-art gadget often comes equipped with a bright, easily readable digital display, intuitive memory functions to store measurements, and the smart ability to calculate complex areas or volumes efficiently.
Simplifying tasks, home maintenance and renovation planning have never before been so streamlined, efficient, and indeed, remarkably easy.
5. Mini first aid kit
It might not be a 'tool' in the usual sense, but the mini first aid kit is a vital addition to any home.
Whether you're living alone or raising little ones, a mini first aid kit is perfect for managing those small mishaps that can happen while doing household chores.
Expect to find plasters, bandages, antiseptic wipes, and tweezers in a typical kit.
Having a mini first aid kit within arm's reach can make all the difference in an emergency.
Its compact size makes it a breeze to store in a kitchen drawer, in the glove compartment of your car, or even your handbag.
6. Wireless charging pad
In our tech-filled lives, keeping our devices juiced up is crucial. And let's face it, cabled gadgets are so 2022.
A wireless charging pad provides a sleek, cable-free solution to make sure your devices are always ready to go.
Plus, they're great for homes with multiple devices, thanks to their ability to charge several devices at once.
Wireless charging pads are more than just a must-have for homeowners; they also play a pivotal role in maintaining a neat and organised living space.
By eliminating the need for tangled cords, they help keep your home environment clutter-free and streamlined.
Moreover, with their sleek design and modern aesthetics, they add an element of contemporary style to your home decor, seamlessly integrating with your interior design.
They embody the perfect blend of innovative technology and chic aesthetics, making them a stylish and functional addition to any home.
In a nutshell, the right tools and gadgets can make home maintenance a breeze.
Even though they may be small, these six essentials-the mini pry bar set, pocket torch, multi-tool pen, compact laser measure, mini first aid kit, and wireless charging pad-pack a punch in the utility department.
Remember, size doesn't always measure up to usefulness.
