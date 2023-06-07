8 Fashion essentials to help you look and feel your best this winter

Perhaps it's time for a winter wardrobe revamp? Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.

Winter blues can hit hard. Finding an outfit that makes you feel upbeat and cosy at the same time can be tricky.

Perhaps it's time for a winter wardrobe revamp?

We've compiled eight fashion essential items into our winter wardrobe checklist for 2023 that will have you feeling comfy-chic this season.

1. The ultimate puffer coat

Wearing a good quality puffer coat is like wrapping yourself in a warm fluffy cloud. Once you drape yourself in one you will never look back! Cropped puffers are not only practical but also stylish; blush pink and camel colours are a hit in 2023. If you're looking for something with a little more coverage, a waist length or longline puffer is the way to go.

2. Leather boots

A footwear staple that adds a touch of class and warmth to an office or casual look; you need at least one pair of leather boots in your wardrobe. Knee-high boots look sleek with cable-knit dresses or wool skirts, and ankle or chelsea boots have the versatility to go with pants, dresses, skirts, jeans, you name it. We recommend buying shoes from Brand House Direct for high quality boots at the best prices.

3. Athleisure wear

Whomever developed this fashion category deserves a pat on the back. Talk about feeling and looking good at the same time! Athleisure wear has come a long way in the last couple of years, going from basically pyjamas to tasteful, stylish co-ords. Some brands boast greater longevity than others for everyday wear. See the best athleisure wear brands for 2023 here.

4. Shacket

There's such genius in this simple combination of a shirt and jacket. The Shacket can be dressed up or down and worn as an overcoat to the office or worn casually with jeans. A check print is the most popular choice, with natural brown and white tones adding a sense of warmth to your look.

5. Neutral turtleneck

Tuckable turtlenecks or mock necks are essential in a winter wardrobe; stock up in neutral colours so they can couple with anything and everything. A turtleneck bodysuit also gives an extra slimline chicness to your look.

6. Knitted dress

We're huge fans of the minimalist look, and a knitted dress is step #1 in achieving it. Warm tones are well-suited for this style and opting for a vertical cable knit will give a slimming effect. For looser fitting dresses, add a belt to accentuate your figure. Knit dresses and boots are a formidable combination.

7. Longline cardi

Long sleeves and touches the knees; the longline cardigan is basically a socially acceptable dressing gown! Bright colours and patterns are called for here, it's your chance to be creative and comfortable all in one.

8. Wide-leg wool pants

The tried and tested tailored pant is a year-round staple; and when the air gets a bit chilly, woollen fabrics will help keep you cosy. Wide-legged pants pair classically with boots, a tuckable top and an extra hot latte.

That's knit!