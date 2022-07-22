7 Ways to save money on dental care

Regular trips to the dentist are an essential part of your overall health care-whether you like it or not. That said, it's no secret that going to the dentist can be quite expensive. According to statistics, the average cost that an individual paid for dental services in 2019-2020 was AUD$374.

Fortunately, there are some simple ways to help save some significant cash when it's time to visit your dentist. Here are some of them:

1. Follow oral health best practices

The best way to help reduce your dental health expenses starts with you. By following oral health best practices and preventive habits, you'll not only encourage a fresher breath and a healthy smile, but it also reduces the chances of developing tooth decay and loss, gum diseases, and a host of serious issues which aren't only painful but are also costly.

You probably know the best practices for good oral health but will share them anyway. To keep your mouth and teeth clean and healthy, you need to:

Brush 2-3 times a day

Use an antimicrobial mouthwash

Floss at least once a day

Avoid smoking or alcoholic drinks

Limit sugary foods and drinks

Failing to maintain good oral health habits like the above will increase the chances of experiencing some level of dental complications in the future, along with many unexpected expenses.

2. Schedule routine cleaning and examinations

As part of our previous point, routine cleaning and examinations by your dentist are one of the most effective oral health practices you should follow.

Yes, it'll cost you every time you visit a dentist. However, skipping regular cleaning and dental check-ups will cost you more in the long run. As mentioned before, preventive dental health maintenance can help reduce the chances of developing more serious and costlier dental issues.

While you may be meticulous about your dental hygiene routine, you still need professional cleanings. Brushing and flossing can only do so much and won't be effective on tartar and plaque build-up.

Plus, it's difficult to see what's happening to your mouth, especially on your molars. Only expert dentists can spot any potential issues and provide you with the right options to treat them accordingly.



This helps prevent deeper and more serious issues that will cost you more money while ensuring your bright smile. If you want to consult the experts, you can visit their clinics or search their websites to see more information.

3. Get A Written Warranty On Major Work

If you're putting a significant amount of money into major dental work, for instance, a dental implant or dental veneers, it should come with a written guarantee or warranty.



It's worth asking for since it can help save money if the dental work doesn't meet its longevity or durability.

Unfortunately, most dentists don't offer this. So, it's best to shop around and look for a dental clinic that offers a warranty on major dental work. This way should the crown break and require replacement, you won't have to pay additional charges.

4. Establish a dental care plan

Another way to help reduce your dental care cost is to have a plan. It's recommended to have dental insurance which can help cover the cost of dental treatment. In general, even the most basic insurance policy covers all your preventive care such as cleanings, x-rays, and check-ups for free or cheaply.



Meanwhile, major or complex procedures may be covered up to 80 per cent of the cost.

That said, you need to consider limiting the coverage of your dental insurance policy. So, make sure to ask your insurance provider. When your dental costs go over the limit, you'll have to pay for your dental care for the rest of the year.

Now, if your dental treatment costs go over the amount of your policy's coverage or if you currently don't have dental insurance, you can still save some money with a dental savings plan.



This is a more affordable alternative to traditional dental insurance. Depending on the plan, members can get up to 10-60 percent discount on their dental care from specific dentists who've agreed to the plan. In general, dental savings plans don't have annual limits or restrictions on obtaining dental care for pre-existing conditions.

5. Ask for a cash discount

Don't be shy to ask your dentist if they can give you a discount on cash payments to help save more on your treatments. Most dentists may agree to reduce the cost of your treatment for full cash payments.

This means that by paying upfront, you can save at least 5-10 percent right away. So, if you have enough cash in your hand, you can gain good savings by paying it in full, especially if you're having major work done.

6. Set a payment plan

When you're having major dental work done, but you don't have enough cash to pay it all in one go, you need to talk about it to your dentist. Be open about your financial situation and see if they can help set up a payment plan.



Or you can find a provider offering flexible payment options. This ensures that you don't pay more for interest using your credit card.

7. Shop around

You don't have to stick to a specific dentist if you can't afford their services. You're free to look around for reliable dentists around you to find the best deal.

You can consult different dental clinics and ask about their prices for various procedures or specific dental work you need. Look for a dental practice that offers transparent pricing and asks for clearly defined treatment plan options and costs.

You should also ask about their payment plan options and any discounts they offer. You may also ask if they offer sliding scale fees too, which can be beneficial in matching your dental care costs with your income.

Takeaway