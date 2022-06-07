Five simple ways to stay on top of clutter year round

Five simple ways to stay on top of clutter year round

This is branded content.



It's no secret that rubbish can quickly start to build up in our homes, office and even rental properties.



Unfortunately, if we don't stay on top of it, the rubbish can quickly become unmanageable. Luckily, there are a few simple ways that we can keep on top of the rubbish and make sure it doesn't take over our lives.



One way to stay on top of rubbish is to have a regular rubbish removalist Melbourne service come and collect it from your home or office.



This is especially important if you live in a high-density area where rubbish can quickly start to pile up. By having a regular collection service, you can ensure that your rubbish is taken care of without you having to lift a finger.



Most of us are guilty of letting clutter build up in our homes, and it can be all too easy to let things slide. After all, what harm can a few extra items do?



However, the truth is that clutter can have a serious impact on your life. Not only can it make your home feel smaller and more cramped, but it can also cause stress and anxiety.



In fact, studies have shown that people with cluttered homes are more likely to suffer from depression and anxiety disorders.



What's more, clutter can also impact your physical health, as it can make it difficult to clean properly and increase the risk of trip hazards.



So next time you're tempted to let things pile up, remember the importance of staying on top of the clutter. It could make a world of difference to your well-being.



Outside of regular rubbish removal, here are some other simple tips to stay on top of clutter.

Make a habit of putting things away straight away

One of the best ways to keep your home clean and organised is to put things away as soon as you're done with them. This includes everything from laundry to dishes to toys.



A place for everything and everything in its place will go a long way towards keeping your home neat and tidy.



It may seem like a lot of work at first, but it will become a habit over time. And, once you get into the habit of putting things away, you'll be surprised at how much easier it is to keep your home clean and clutter-free.



So next time you're finished with something, take a few seconds to put it away. It will make a world of difference in the long run.

Assign tasks to each member of the household

According to studies, the average person spends nearly an hour each day cleaning their home.



That number jumps to two hours when you have kids. And if you own a pet, you can add another hour to that total. That's a lot of time spent on housework.



One way to lighten the load is to get the whole family involved in keeping the house clean.



Assign tasks to each member of the household and make sure everyone is pitching in. For younger children, simple tasks like putting away their toys or making their bed can be a big help.



Older kids can pitch in by taking out the trash or vacuuming the floors.

Have a plan for where everything will go

One of the best ways to reduce clutter in your home is to have a plan for where everything will go.



That way, when you bring new items into the house, you can immediately put them in their proper place.



This can be especially helpful for items like coats and shoes, which tend to create clutter near entryways.



Of course, having a plan is only half the battle. You also need to make sure that everyone in the household is on board with the plan.



Otherwise, it will be all too easy for things to end up in the wrong place. But if everyone is committed to keeping the house tidy, a well-thought-out plan can go a long way toward reducing clutter and making your home more pleasant and organised.

Make sure you have enough storage space

One of the best ways to keep your home organised is to make sure you have enough storage space for all of your belongings.



If you're constantly struggling to find a place to put things, it's time to invest in some additional storage solutions.



This could mean anything from adding shelves to your closet to buying a new dresser for your bedroom.



Taking the time to create more storage space in your home will pay off in the long run by making it easier to keep your home tidy and organised.



Plus, you'll be able to find whatever you're looking for more easily when everything has its own designated spot.



So if you're feeling cluttered and cramped, consider adding some extra storage solutions to your home.

Be proactive about decluttering on a regular basis

Dedicate some time each week to sorting through your belongings and getting rid of anything you don't need. Donate clothes you no longer wear, sell unwanted furniture, and toss out any old items that are taking up space.



Not only will decluttering help you to feel less stressed, but it will also give you a chance to make some extra cash.

