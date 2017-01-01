The Hepburn Shire has experienced a notable spike in crime throughout the year ending in September, in line ...
Local News
A stitch back in time
Kerri Daniell is re-creating old-world haberdashery for modern sewers and crafters | PHOTOS
Balance key for Daylesford high-flyer
For Daylesford Secondary College student Natasha Pasahidis, maintaining the right balance between study and a healthy social life ...
Jingle Bell rock star-like arrival
Santa traded in his trademark garden trailer sleigh for a bigger entrance at this special Christmas party
Lobbying for a ride
Trentham teenager William Morris is putting pressure on Public Transport Victoria and the state government to boost public ...
Works a hazard say locals
College upgrade tender awarded
Sad demise presents a great opportunity
While the eventual demise of Glenlyon’s last remaining church may not have come as a surprise to the ...
Information needed for D’ford crime
Elderly environmentalist keeps up fight
At 91-years-old, Daylesford resident Isabel Mackenzie’s passion for nature is as strong as ever.
Latest News
Regional Focus
Rescue helicopter tasked to bushwalker with broken leg
TAS: The Westpac Rescue helicopter was sent to a bushwalker with a broken leg in Tasmania.
Falls Festival stampede: 'I felt the air get squished out of me' says teen who survived crush
VIC: A teenager crushed in the Falls Festival stampede has described the terrifying incident.
A present to remember
VIC: A woman's birthday gift of a Bunnings gift card has gone viral on social media.
New Year's Eve: Man killed by firecracker in Gippsland
VIC: Victorian man killed by fireworks accident in Gippsland during New Year's Eve celebrations.
RECOMMENDED
Local Sport
Club champions named
Clunes travelled to Ballarat Memorial, where Lee Dixon's rink had a close tussle and was able to win ...
Saints too strong
Soccer popular in Daylesford
DAYLESFORD is enjoying a surge in the number of people playing soccer, particularly females, according to Daylesford Hepburn ...
Clunes takes out close tussel
Clunes wins midweek pennant against Creswick
Dennis takes out Daylesford Lawn Tennis Club’s Section 3 comp
On Saturday, December 3, Section 1 was won by Dominic Dennis 17/6 from Braydon Yanner 16/8 and Chloe ...
Saints’ B Graders keep up the trend
With the Trentham Cricket Club’s A-Reserve team having a bye, it was left to their B Grade team ...
TV Guide
National
Disgruntled Qantas passengers spend New Year's Eve in the sky, dozens more still stranded in Dubai
Disgruntled Qantas passengers who were stuck in transit in Dubai on New Year's Eve have finally landed in ...
Cabinet archives 1992-93: Paul Keating's department wanted to sell Royal Australian Mint
The Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet backed the idea; the Treasury didn't.
Cabinet archives 1992-93: Finance Department resisted DFAT's costly 'Taj Mahal' headquarters
John Howard ended up selling the controversial property barely a year after he officially opened it.
Cabinet archives 1992-93: Forget Tampa, boat people panic began under Keating
A trickle of boats from Indochina changed Australian refugee policy for good.
Dune dreams: Peter O'Toole's cinematic marvel collides with butt-aching reality
It was the camel meat that did it. Festering inside a dusty hessian bag and passed from one ...
Tennis crisis over $200 million Seven deal
Tennis Australia is facing a new crisis amid claims a potential conflict of interest could have influenced the ...
Top Stories
Community
Join in the Christmas festivities
What's on in Daylesford and surrounds.
Christmas fun on the front lawn
What's on in Daylesford and surrounds.
Big sound comes to town
GIG GUIDE | What's on around Daylesford this weekend.
Christmas fun’s for everyone
What's on in Daylesford and surrounds.
Entertainment
Jesinta Franklin, Alice McCall, Christian Wilkins: The ones to watch in 2017
The personalities who not only survived 2016, they thrived.
Falls Festival at Marion Bay | Photos
Punters took mud and wind in their stride at the 2016-17 Falls Festival at Marion Bay.
Azealia Banks targets Sia after the singer called her out for 'sacrificing animals'
It seems 2016 saved its weirdest moment for last.
Kathryn Heyman recalls the first time her body knew bliss
In our series on modern leisure, this author relives how the sea awakened her to the full force ...
Life & Style
'He has found his voice': the benefits of early intervention for students with dyslexia
Early diagnosis and intervention is vital for students with dyslexia. But not all teachers are equipped with the ...
Campus evolution: teaching students to become entrepreneurs
At just 23 years old, Matthew Childs can claim what most his age cannot: he is the CEO ...
Drugs, death and celebrity: headline-grabbers reveal a much bigger problem
The deaths of Carrie Fisher and George Michael are the headline-grabbers that also highlight a wider social issue.
Top baby names for 2016
Baby Center has released its highly anticipated list of the most popular baby names of 2016.
I'm a world-class sleepwalker but I wouldn't have it any other way
I am an epic sleepwalker. A world class somnambulist. I defy you to find a better nightwalker. And ...
Dyslexic PhD student James Bond takes University of Sydney to the NSW anti-discrimination board
A man who was feted by former prime minister Julia Gillard is taking the University of Sydney to ...
Opinion
Risks make our lives richer
Trentham hall not worthy of heritage protection
New supermarkets in Daylesford can be exciting
Time to cull cruel duck shooting - a ‘sport’ that kills
Hub not needed in Trentham
Car wreck removed from St Georges Lake at Creswick
Travel
How to stay sane on a family road trip
There are ways to help ensure you and your family will arrive safe and still speaking to each ...
Ballarat: It'll be white on the night
White Night taps into the city's golden heritage.
Art and about in Vail and Breckenridge
In some place art is all around you - even on the ski slopes.
Swan Valley, Western Australia: 20 reasons to visit
Twenty reasons why you should make your next holiday destination Western Australia's Swan Valley.