Hepburn Wind will pays its members dividends for the first time since the community-owned wind farm began operations ...
Local News
Shoppers encouraged to ditch plastic bags
A small group of dedicated Daylesford environmentalists are attempting to clean up the Hepburn Shire one plastic bag ...
Chambers finds new voice ahead of tour
Kasey Chambers will perform material from her new album “Dragonfly’, at a huge gig in Ballarat where she ...
Helping the fun man
Hepburn House lifestyle coordinator Kevin Connor is known as “the fun man” among the site’s 60 residents
Museum positions available
New V/Line train service
Creswick and Clunes residents now have access to an extra train to Southern Cross Station and Maryborough as ...
Roadworks delay
Works will not begin on the new roundabout at the intersection of the Midland Highway, Daylesford-Trentham Road and ...
Honouring region’s best
Some of the Hepburn Shire’s most impressive residents citizens were acknowledged for their work at the annual Australia ...
New team at Hepburn Health
Hepburn Health has unveiled a new executive team with former executive director of residential and clinical services at ...
Celebrating 70 years
Seventy years after a Polish refugee took over an abandoned warehouse, the Creswick Woollen Mills has established itself ...
Latest News
Regional Focus
Ross River fever cases surge
A NSW man is battling Ross River fever symptoms a year after a mosquito bite.
Why Coober Pedy is the opal of the Australian desert
NSW: Welcome to the opal capital of the world and the strangest town in Australia.
Brewery taps into local history
QLD: It’s a micro-brewery, but not as you know it.
RECOMMENDED
Local Sport
Fifth time lucky for District United
District United has taken out the Daylesford Volleyball Association championship, but it’s been a long road to get ...
D’Ford F&G holds top titles
Daylesford Field and Game Association results from two recent title events.
Webbcona pair beats Clunes for BDBD title
Webbcona’s Jenny Shepherd and Brooke Ayers are the new Ballarat District Bowls Division women’s pairs titleholders.
Fourth twenty20 title to Mounties
Mt Clear is the Central Highlands cricket region twenty20 champion for a fourth time.
Finale to ‘Willow’ campaign
Youth Club are out of the Cricket Willow Shield after it lost by five wickets on Sunday.
Clunes’ good week on greens
Clunes skippers Lee Dixon and Narelle Vorbach were able to win their rinks against Mt Xavier by five ...
TV Guide
National
Jacqui Lambie accuses RSL figures of 'bullying' executive Glenn Kolomeitz
Senator Jacqui Lambie has accused unnamed figures within the NSW RSL of trying to drive out the league's ...
Houses threatened by bushfire in Diggers Rest in Melbourne's north-west
Multiple houses are threatened by a grassfire that has broken out in Calder Park in Melbourne's south-west.
'Clean coal' would push up power bills more than wind, solar or gas: analysts
"Clean coal" plants that the Turnbull government has flagged could get clean energy subsidies are more expensive than ...
'Prime Minister Trunbull': Sean Spicer gets PM's name wrong again
New York: The Trump White House has given its clearest public commitment yet that it will honour the refugee agreement ...
Politicians, diplomats scramble to repair US-Australian alliance after Trump tweets
Australian and American officials spent Friday scrambling to shore up the US refugee swap deal – and repair ...
Government MPs working to bring same-sex marriage policy to a head over next fortnight
The push to allow a free vote is being driven by the backbench, though some cabinet ministers are ...
Top Stories
Community
Parents, prams out and about
COMMUNITY NEWS | What's on around town.
Passion fuels lively show
GIG GUIDE | What's on in and around Daylesford this weekend.
A peach of a posh property
What a getaway! Birchgrove is nestled in an acre of landscaped gardens, redolent of the aromas of fresh ...
Hot meal, friends are back again
COMMUNITY NEWS | What's on around town.
Entertainment
Tissue-based drama This is Us swollen with the milk of human kindness
Dan Fogelman's new series mines for human drama but skirts close to schmaltz.
Litbits February 4 2017
Literary events and news in the Canberra region.
Armando Lucas Correa: books that changed me
After reading Julio Cortazar's Rayuela (Hopscotch) I wanted to live in exile in Paris.
Steve Price, John Laws and the day their feud turned ugly
Radio shock jock Steve Price has revealed an intense rivalry between he and on-air rival John Laws almost ...
Life & Style
NAPLAN prepares us for neither the real world nor Trump
They key to convincing people appears to be repetition – the more often something is said, the more likely it ...
AFP and Defence training contracts awarded to Evocca college
Lucrative training contracts for the Australian Federal Police and the Department of Defence have been awarded to a ...
Veronica Manouk's scars cut through dizzying statistics for World Cancer Day
The overwhelming statistics showing Australia's dizzying cancer rates have been released ahead of World Cancer Day.
Public schools increase share of enrolments, reversing 40 year trend
Public schools' share of students has increased for the second year running nationwide, marking a determined end to ...
Health warning for people working more than 39 hours a week: ANU study
Matt Brown was working up to 60 hours a week when he realised something had to change.
Opinion
Risks make our lives richer
Trentham hall not worthy of heritage protection
New supermarkets in Daylesford can be exciting
Time to cull cruel duck shooting - a ‘sport’ that kills
Hub not needed in Trentham
Car wreck removed from St Georges Lake at Creswick
Travel
The Elphie, Germany's answer to the Opera House
Germany's version of the Sydney Opera House is six years late and 10 times the original budget – ...
Flight Test: Air Canada
The plane's a dream but it's not all smooth flying.
South America by private jet: Does travel get any better?
South America by private jet could just be the ultimate travel experience.
The George, Christchurch: A hotel that stood its ground
Christchurch's first five-star hotel survived the devastating earthquake of 2011, and has become a symbol of renewal and ...