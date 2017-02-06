Multimedia

Photo galleries

Real Estate

Domain Summer Edition

Classifieds

Place your classified here

  • Featured News

    Helping the fun man

    Helping the fun man

    Hepburn House lifestyle coordinator Kevin Connor is known as “the fun man” among the site’s ...  

    ...more

  • Featured News

    New V/Line train service

    New V/Line train service

    Creswick and Clunes residents now have access to an extra train to Southern Cross Station ...  

    ...more

  • Featured News

    Roadworks delay

    Roadworks delay

    Works will not begin on the new roundabout at the intersection of the Midland Highway, ...  

    ...more

  • Featured News

    Honouring region’s best

    Honouring region’s best

    Some of the Hepburn Shire’s most impressive residents citizens were acknowledged for their work at ...  

    ...more

  • Featured News

    Celebrating 70 years

    Celebrating 70 years

    Seventy years after a Polish refugee took over an abandoned warehouse, the Creswick Woollen Mills ...  

    ...more

Local News

Wind making returns

Wind making returns

Hepburn Wind will pays its members dividends for the first time since the community-owned wind farm began operations ...

Helping the fun man

Helping the fun man

Hepburn House lifestyle coordinator Kevin Connor is known as “the fun man” among the site’s 60 residents

New V/Line train service

New V/Line train service

Creswick and Clunes residents now have access to an extra train to Southern Cross Station and Maryborough as ...

Roadworks delay

Roadworks delay

Works will not begin on the new roundabout at the intersection of the Midland Highway, Daylesford-Trentham Road and ...

Honouring region’s best

Honouring region’s best

Some of the Hepburn Shire’s most impressive residents citizens were acknowledged for their work at the annual Australia ...

New team at Hepburn Health

New team at Hepburn Health

Hepburn Health has unveiled a new executive team with former executive director of residential and clinical services at ...

Latest News

Regional Focus

RECOMMENDED

Local Sport

TV Guide

  • {!= date.text !}
  • {!= show.name !}
    {!= show.start !} - {!= show.end !}

National

Top Stories

Footy HQ

Community

A peach of a posh property

A peach of a posh property

What a getaway! Birchgrove is nestled in an acre of landscaped gardens, redolent of the aromas of fresh ...

The Advocate - Hepburn Classifieds
The Advocate - Hepburn Classifieds
The Advocate - Hepburn Classifieds

Entertainment

Life & Style

Colour pop

Colour pop

Draw inspiration from hues normally found in a candy store to brighten a dull corner of a room, ...

Features

Opinion

Travel

Smartphone
Tablet - Narrow
Tablet - Wide
Desktop