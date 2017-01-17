Featured News
Local News
Maintaining the craft
Two months after the tragic deaths of Daylesford Timber Benders owners Don O'Connor and Sue Ewart O'Connor, their ...
Growing grass fears
Creswick residents have expressed fears at the growing levels of dry grass around the town coming into the ...
Community mourning
The Daylesford community is mourning the loss of one of its favourite sons this week after the sudden ...
Fund for golf program
The Clunes Golf Club has successfully applied for a VicHealth Active Club Grant, which provides funding to increase ...
Danger road repair
VicRoads has confirmed a dangerous stretch of road in Clunes which was the site of three crashes in ...
Alleged driver to face court
The alleged driver of a vehicle which crashed at Clunes in November, leaving his teenager passenger trapped for ...
Crime spike throughout the region
The Hepburn Shire has experienced a notable spike in crime throughout the year ending in September, in line ...
A stitch back in time
Kerri Daniell is re-creating old-world haberdashery for modern sewers and crafters | PHOTOS
Balance key for Daylesford high-flyer
For Daylesford Secondary College student Natasha Pasahidis, maintaining the right balance between study and a healthy social life ...
Latest News
Regional Focus
‘I’ll never forget him’: final tributes for Michael Chamberlain
NSW: Michael Chamberlain’s life could be split down the middle – the “36 years pre the rock, and ...
Bendigo hopefuls get kit off for love
VIC: Two Bendigo residents have taken part in SBS’s new dating series Undressed.
Woman taking dog on morning walk when hit, killed
VIC: Truck driver, 26, released from police custody pending further inquiries to pedestrian death.
No Pauline but One Nation senator heads to Trump inauguration
NSW: When Pauline Hanson had to miss the Trump inauguration, the Hunter's Brian Burston stepped up.
RECOMMENDED
Local Sport
Clunes takes out cup, shield
The annual Tennant Cup and Thiege Shield were contested between Clunes and Smeaton.
Changes for Saints
Spiers takes out medal at Creswick
Creswick Golf Club results from last Saturday, with Rob Spiers winning the January medal by one shot,
Club champions named
Clunes travelled to Ballarat Memorial, where Lee Dixon's rink had a close tussle and was able to win ...
Saints too strong
TV Guide
National
Michael Chamberlain spent 36 years an ordinary man, then 36 in shadow of Uluru
Michael Chamberlain lived half his life an ordinary man, the other half in the shadow of Uluru.
Half of Australia's 12,000 Syrian and Iraqi refugees to be settled by just one Sydney council
Fairfield City Council, which welcomed 3000 humanitarian arrivals last year, has been told to expect the same again.
Motorists suffer the single biggest weekly jump in petrol prices in two years
Petrol prices are on the up and up, and the OPEC deal is going to further fuel this ...
Japan kills whale in Australian sanctuary as hunters give Sea Shepherd the slip
Japan was caught killing a whale deep inside Antarctic waters declared by Australia to be a protected whale ...
Malcolm Turnbull mulls cabinet secretary role as part of likely elevation of Arthur Sinodinos
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull could wait until Wednesday to reveal the shape of his rejigged cabinet as he ...
One Nation leader Pauline Hanson invited to Donald Trump's presidential inauguration
Staffer claims Donald Trump knows Pauline Hanson is a "big supporter" of the President-elect.
Top Stories
Community
Kids play in great outdoors
COMMUNITY NEWS | What's on around town.
Join in the Christmas festivities
What's on in Daylesford and surrounds.
Christmas fun on the front lawn
What's on in Daylesford and surrounds.
Big sound comes to town
GIG GUIDE | What's on around Daylesford this weekend.
Entertainment
Indie Book Awards 2017 shortlists: Maxine Beneba Clarke's 'hard sell'
Maxine Beneba Clarke thought her memoir, The Hate Race, would be "a hard sell at the end of ...
Bec Judd weighs in on Channel Nine colleague Amber Sherlock and 'whitegate'
"I can see why women would be uptight about [wardrobe] because they get criticised. Women are under such ...
I saw my billboard and said, 'Dad, I made it': OITNB's Danielle Brooks on success
I never would have guessed a year after graduating, now 22, I would see my face on a ...
Prince Harry's girlfriend Meghan Markle meets the Duchess of Cambridge: reports
The Prince introduced his new girlfriend to the Duchess on a trip to Kensington Palace.
Life & Style
Sydney private school fees soar
Sydney is the most expensive city for a private education in Australia, according to research released on Monday, ...
Experts express concerns about aerosol spray sunscreens after string of incidents
The suitability and effectiveness of aerosol spray sunscreens is being questioned after numerous reports of people still getting ...
Dengue fever cases hit 20-year high in Australia
Dengue fever cases in Australia reached a 20-year high last year, driven by travellers being infected in tropical ...
When a friend becomes a patient: McGrath Foundation Pink Test raises funds for breast care nurse
For 39-year-old Jacinta Jamieson, her specialist breast cancer nurse is a carer, therapist, social worker and friend in ...
Chewing gum is better than drugs for easing nausea after surgery, study suggests
Chewing a piece of gum could be more effective than a common drug for relieving nausea, new research ...
How to avoid spending too much on gym memberships
Getting fit is often at the top of the list of New Year resolutions, but consumers have to ...
Opinion
Risks make our lives richer
Trentham hall not worthy of heritage protection
New supermarkets in Daylesford can be exciting
Time to cull cruel duck shooting - a ‘sport’ that kills
Hub not needed in Trentham
Car wreck removed from St Georges Lake at Creswick
Travel
Adelaide Oval: Danny Green vs Anthony Mundine fight February 2017
The most anticipated rematch in Australian boxing will take place next month at one of the country's best ...
Items on an aircraft you never want to see
Aircraft carry several pieces of equipment that passengers rarely get to see, or even suspect might be on ...
Where to go for a five-star family holiday in 2017: Anantara Dhigu Maldives Resort
This resort offers everything from the extravagant to the pleasingly simple.
Travel tips: Canada and US trip, should we hire a car?
Visiting Quebec City and Montreal, then to the US. How should we do it?