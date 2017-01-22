House of the Week: Luxury plus ambiance is an unbeatable combo here.
Local News
Bernie: true individual
Bernie Jurcan was a true individual with a heart of gold and the rare ability to walk into ...
Action-packed rodeo sets Kingston alight | Photos
Check out these amazing photos by Dylan Burns from the Kingston Rodeo held on Saturday.
Drivers and authorities must all play a part
Nobody needs reminding of the tragic year Victorians experienced on the roads in 2016.
Youth jail for young car thief
Wade Turner has been sent to a youth jail for six months.
Changes for Saints
Trentham Football Netball Club has appointed a new president.
Beer returns to Brigade
Eighteen months after bottling their first beer, Daylesford Brewing Company owners Dave Gill and Jess Holmes are gearing ...
Maintaining the craft
Two months after the tragic deaths of Daylesford Timber Benders owners Don O'Connor and Sue Ewart O'Connor, their ...
Growing grass fears
Creswick residents have expressed fears at the growing levels of dry grass around the town coming into the ...
Community mourning
The Daylesford community is mourning the loss of one of its favourite sons this week after the sudden ...
Regional Focus
Tamworth Country Music Festival: The best of day 3 | Photos
You don't know country music until you've been here.
Diabetics feel the sting again
Andrew Mullard reckons diabetics have enough to contend with without the Federal Governmant imposing more costs on them.
Restoring homestead history all a Bonus
When Madonna and Lyle Connolly began restoring a 1911-era homestead, they had no idea of the treasures they ...
Melbourne in mourning after baby boy dies
A three-month-old boy has become the fifth person to die after Friday's Bourke Street car rampage.
Clunes takes out cup, shield
The annual Tennant Cup and Thiege Shield were contested between Clunes and Smeaton.
Cash for golf program
The Clunes Golf Club has successfully applied for a VicHealth Active Club Grant, which provides funding to increase ...
Spiers takes out medal at Creswick
Creswick Golf Club results from last Saturday, with Rob Spiers winning the January medal by one shot,
Club champions named
Clunes travelled to Ballarat Memorial, where Lee Dixon's rink had a close tussle and was able to win ...
Saints too strong
Back-to-school: Parents deliberate over school shoes, from the dirt cheap to the brand names
There's a massive range of school shoes, from $12 all the way to $160. What should parents be ...
Medicare levy increase on the table as Turnbull budget speculation begins
Doctors believe the Turnbull government could be contemplating another increase in the Medicare levy.
'World first': Government moves to radically overhaul Australia's international airports
Passengers would be whisked through immigration and customs without stopping or encountering humans under a radical overhaul due ...
High school students want more say in how to deter young terrorists
Violent extremism and what leads young people into it should be seriously discussed in schools according to high ...
One Nation's James Ashby places himself in the background behind Pauline Hanson
James Ashby is the name on everyone's lips – as long as those lips aren't identified.
Distrustful nation: Australians lose faith in politics, media and business
"We're talking about a trust crisis that is causing a systemic meltdown."
Kids play in great outdoors
COMMUNITY NEWS | What's on around town.
Join in the Christmas festivities
What's on in Daylesford and surrounds.
Christmas fun on the front lawn
What's on in Daylesford and surrounds.
Big sound comes to town
GIG GUIDE | What's on around Daylesford this weekend.
'Scumbags': Shane Warne sees red at media after shutting charity
"Fairfax are scumbags, you are all scumbags," Shane Warne after the publication revealed that the Shane Warne Foundation ...
Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall star attractions at Malcolm Turnbull's business drinks
While all eyes were on Washington over the weekend as one billionaire officially entered public office, another touched ...
Ivanka Trump's brother-in-law Josh Kushner spotted at Women's March on Washington
Oh, to be a fly on the wall at the next Trump-Kushner family gathering.
Australian Open 2017: Centre court serves up love in the hot seats
Your daily serve of celebrity news, fashion and gossip from the Australian Open.
Australian students visit NASA mission control as part of STEM program
Girls from several schools around Australia have returned from NASA encouraged to pursue their passions in science, technology, ...
MRI scans are sparing men painful prostate cancer investigations
The thought of being investigated for prostate cancer terrified Paul Davies. About a year ago, Mr Davies was ...
Working out the most effective debt reduction strategy for you
As widely expected, financial institutions have gradually been increasing their mortgage interest rates especially the longer term fixed ...
Disadvantaged women more likely to have heart attacks than poor men
Disadvantaged women are 25 per cent more likely to have a heart attack than their male peers and ...
Did you get a first round university offer?
Search by name: Find out who has received an offer to study an undergraduate course through VTAC.
Uni offers 2017: University ATAR minimum entry marks continue to decline
University entrance standards have continued to slide as 44,000 students received offers to study at a NSW university ...
Risks make our lives richer
Trentham hall not worthy of heritage protection
New supermarkets in Daylesford can be exciting
Time to cull cruel duck shooting - a ‘sport’ that kills
Hub not needed in Trentham
Car wreck removed from St Georges Lake at Creswick
Visit the Australian Outback: Mungo National Park, Harry Nanya day tour
A discovery in the NSW outback turned everything we thought we knew about mankind on its head.
The 10 most un-Australian places
It's amazing that some places that are iconically Australian can sometimes feel like it doesn't belong here at ...
Australia's top 10 family holiday destinations
The best family holidays in our very own backyard.
Outback stations in Australia: Amazing outback properties where you can stay overnight
If you thought visiting an outback cattle station was all about chasing cows and cowboys, think again. They ...