    Maintaining the craft

    Two months after the tragic deaths of Daylesford Timber Benders owners Don O'Connor and Sue ...  

    Beer returns to Brigade

    Eighteen months after bottling their first beer, Daylesford Brewing Company owners Dave Gill and Jess ...  

    Danger road repair

    VicRoads has confirmed a dangerous stretch of road in Clunes which was the site of ...  

    Growing grass fears

    Creswick residents have expressed fears at the growing levels of dry grass around the town ...  

    Community mourning

    The Daylesford community is mourning the loss of one of its favourite sons this week ...  

A peach of a posh property

What a getaway! Birchgrove is nestled in an acre of landscaped gardens, redolent of the aromas of fresh ...

Vandals strike Lindsay Reserve

Residents of Creswick have again expressed their displeasure at the ongoing petty crime occurring throughout the town after ...

Bernie: true individual

Bernie Jurcan was a true individual with a heart of gold and the rare ability to walk into ...

B-Graders in good form

Trentham Cricket Club’s B-Grade team continued its good form by claiming a resounding first innings victory against Castlemaine ...

Cash for golf program

The Clunes Golf Club has successfully applied for a VicHealth Active Club Grant, which provides funding to increase ...

A peach of a posh property

What a getaway! Birchgrove is nestled in an acre of landscaped gardens, redolent of the aromas of fresh ...

