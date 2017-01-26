What a getaway! Birchgrove is nestled in an acre of landscaped gardens, redolent of the aromas of fresh ...
Institution celebrates 70 yrs
The Creswick Woollen Mills will celebrate its 70th anniversary in style this week with a four-day event across ...
Hepburn Mineral Springs upgrade
The Hepburn Mineral Springs Reserve is set for a major refurbishment with $270,000 of funds allocated to the ...
Cinema flicked from Rex for now
The Hepburn Shire Council has given the Daylesford community cinema its marching orders from The Rex Arcade as ...
Vital signs in check thanks to donation
Daylesford Hospital has been able to purchase a new vital signs monitor following a joint donation from VicForests ...
Creswick gains splash park upgrade
Creswick residents will have more reason to use the recently installed splash park on Albert Street after the ...
Works finally begin on Sailors Falls stairs
A new staircase at Sailors Falls is expected to be operational by May after Parks Victoria awarded the ...
Hepburn set to join youth girls division
Girls within the Hepburn Shire will now have a second location to play football after the Hepburn Football ...
Vandals strike Lindsay Reserve
Residents of Creswick have again expressed their displeasure at the ongoing petty crime occurring throughout the town after ...
Bernie: true individual
Bernie Jurcan was a true individual with a heart of gold and the rare ability to walk into ...
Finale to ‘Willow’ campaign
Youth Club are out of the Cricket Willow Shield after it lost by five wickets on Sunday.
Clunes’ good week on greens
Clunes skippers Lee Dixon and Narelle Vorbach were able to win their rinks against Mt Xavier by five ...
B-Graders in good form
Trentham Cricket Club’s B-Grade team continued its good form by claiming a resounding first innings victory against Castlemaine ...
Clunes takes out cup, shield
The annual Tennant Cup and Thiege Shield were contested between Clunes and Smeaton.
Changes for Saints
Trentham Football Netball Club has appointed a new president.
Cash for golf program
The Clunes Golf Club has successfully applied for a VicHealth Active Club Grant, which provides funding to increase ...
NT Aboriginal leader defends January 26 Australia Day
A Northern Territory Aboriginal leader says people shouldn't feel guilty for celebrating Australia Day on January 26.
'Complicit': Government body and Master Builders Association ran propaganda campaign, says construction executive
A senior executive of a major construction company has strongly criticised the Master Builders Association and the Fair ...
Barnaby Joyce launches extraordinary attack on people who want to move Australia Day
"They don't like Christmas, they don't like Australia Day, they're just miserable gutted people and I wish they ...
Australian of the Year Alan Mackay-Sim: it's time to take politics out of research
It was the plea for forward thinking, made in front of the man who has the power to ...
2017 Australia Day honours list: Julia Gillard appointed an AC
Julia Gillard, Jimmy Barnes, Stephen Gageler and Mick Fanning are among Order of Australia appointees today.
NBN strips information from its website telling Australians which type of broadband they will get
Website now only says when the NBN is expected to be available, not which technology will be rolled ...
A peach of a posh property
What a getaway! Birchgrove is nestled in an acre of landscaped gardens, redolent of the aromas of fresh ...
Hot meal, friends are back again
COMMUNITY NEWS | What's on around town.
Kids play in great outdoors
COMMUNITY NEWS | What's on around town.
Join in the Christmas festivities
What's on in Daylesford and surrounds.
Cate Blanchett mocks Donald Trump on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon
Cate Blanchett has thrown some serious shade on Donald Trump, labelling him as 'absurd' and 'ridiculous', and has ...
Quickflix returns to challenge iTunes, Stan and Netflix for movie streaming
Quickflix may have lost the first battle when a slurry of video streaming services arrived in Australia in ...
Gig guide
What's on in Ballarat this weekend.
Brilliant and hilarious: Dan Aykroyd's loving remembrance of Carrie Fisher
The 64-year-old Blues Brothers star was engaged to Fisher in 1980.
How Sydney cancer scientist Jennifer Byrne became a research fraud super sleuth
It was a gut feeling that had Professor Jennifer Byrne flipping open her laptop on a Saturday night ...
Sydney beauty entrepreneur's second college faces cancellation
A Sydney clinical aesthetics college run by an Order of Australia medallist has been told by the federal ...
Donald Trump's economic package unlikely to match rhetoric
President Trump has delivered on his promise to scrap the TPP trade deal, but will he follow through ...
Trump, Brexit and super changes in the mix for 2017
What a year 2016 was. Britons voted to leave the European Union, Donald Trump won the US presidential ...
More working for longer to ensure decent retirement
Workers are retiring at age 61, on average. Just two years ago they were retiring at age 58.
This is the year to beat your financial fear
Whether we admit it to ourselves or not, the most common reason for this ignition failure is fear.
Australia holidays: The 26 most wonderful places to visit - Guide to the best sites and attractions by state
Some of the world's most amazing travel experiences can be found at our doorstep.
Travel deals: Save more than $1250 a couple with Warwick Le Lagon Resort & Spa, Vanuatu holiday package
Holiday at the Warwick Le Lagon Resort & Spa in Vanuatu and save more than $1250 a couple.
Travel deals: Save more than 25 per cent on stays at Grand Bali Nusa Dua
Save more than 25 per cent on stays at Grand Bali Nusa Dua under this offer from TravelOnline.
Traveller Australia quiz: Who was the first European to land in Australia?
How well do you know Australia? Take our Australia Day travel quiz and find out.