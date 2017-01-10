The Hepburn Shire has experienced a notable spike in crime throughout the year ending in September, in line ...
A stitch back in time
Kerri Daniell is re-creating old-world haberdashery for modern sewers and crafters | PHOTOS
Balance key for Daylesford high-flyer
For Daylesford Secondary College student Natasha Pasahidis, maintaining the right balance between study and a healthy social life ...
Jingle Bell rock star-like arrival
Santa traded in his trademark garden trailer sleigh for a bigger entrance at this special Christmas party
Lobbying for a ride
Trentham teenager William Morris is putting pressure on Public Transport Victoria and the state government to boost public ...
Works a hazard say locals
College upgrade tender awarded
Sad demise presents a great opportunity
While the eventual demise of Glenlyon’s last remaining church may not have come as a surprise to the ...
Information needed for D’ford crime
Elderly environmentalist keeps up fight
At 91-years-old, Daylesford resident Isabel Mackenzie’s passion for nature is as strong as ever.
State of the Nation | Tuesday, January 10, 2017
Catch up with all the latest local, state, national and world news in this morning's blog.
Fairfax Front Pages | Tuesday, January 10, 2017
Fairfax front pages from across the nation.
Retirement home argument over coffee mug ends in bashing
NSW: Retiree left with bleeding from the brain after being bashed at a retirement village over a stolen ...
Bowls world record broken | Video
Cloncurry man Shayne Barwick has made it to the Guinness Book of World Records for the longest bowl ...
Club champions named
Clunes travelled to Ballarat Memorial, where Lee Dixon's rink had a close tussle and was able to win ...
Saints too strong
Soccer popular in Daylesford
DAYLESFORD is enjoying a surge in the number of people playing soccer, particularly females, according to Daylesford Hepburn ...
Clunes takes out close tussel
Clunes wins midweek pennant against Creswick
Dennis takes out Daylesford Lawn Tennis Club’s Section 3 comp
On Saturday, December 3, Section 1 was won by Dominic Dennis 17/6 from Braydon Yanner 16/8 and Chloe ...
Saints’ B Graders keep up the trend
With the Trentham Cricket Club’s A-Reserve team having a bye, it was left to their B Grade team ...
Michael Chamberlain dies from complications of leukaemia
Michael Chamberlain, who fought a long and bitter battle for justice after his baby daughter was snatched by ...
Centrelink's debt debacle: It's going to get worse, says union
It's bad now but going to get much worse, warns CPSU as Centrelink denies "pecking order" in debt ...
Sussan Ley billed taxpayers to attend New Year's Eve party with 'job queen' and party donor Sarina Russo
Health Minister Sussan Ley travelled to the Gold Coast twice at taxpayer expense for lavish New Year celebrations ...
Commonwealth Ombudsman slams government handling of visa cancellations and deportations
The Commonwealth Ombudsman has produced two scathing reports on practices by Australian immigration authorities.
Sussan Ley travel scandal: Who is job queen Sarina Russo?
When it comes to the employment and training sector, the names do not get any bigger than Sarina ...
Auditor-General to examine $2m grant to former senator Bob Day
A $2 million federal grant to a trades training school associated with former Family First senator Bob Day ...
Golden Globes 2017: Red Carpet
Once again Nicole Kidman and Emma Stone lead the frocks and faces shining on the Golden Globes red ...
Doll of Emma Watson as Belle from Beauty and the Beast becomes laughing stock
Argh, kill it with fire.
Golden Globes 2017: Hollywood goes La La, Jimmy Fallon stays safe and the stars take fire at Donald Trump
The hit musical La La Land cements its path to the Oscars with a sweep of the key categories.
Golden Globes 2017: Complete list of winners
The full list of winners from the 74th Golden Globe Awards.
Cost of older Australians with diabetes to hit $2.9 billion by 2030, new research shows
The indirect economic cost of rising numbers of ageing Australians with diabetes, measured in 'lost productive life years', ...
Calls for ACT to again lead prison syringe program debate reignited after AMA urges such initiatives nationally
Calls for the ACT to return to leading the national debate on safe needle exchange programs in prisons ...
Allen's Lollies hits the personalisation sweet spot
NATIONAL: One hour north of Melbourne there's a factory that makes magic.
Our bad report card holds an opportunity too good to miss
Our slipping education results could be a turning point, if we allow it.
Malek Fahd: Islamic Council refuses to hand over land to school
Australia's peak Islamic body has refused to relinquish land being used by one of the state's largest schools ...
Beautiful but expensive: What international students really think about studying in Sydney
International students have given Sydney the thumbs up as a place to study, despite concerns about discrimination and ...
Risks make our lives richer
Trentham hall not worthy of heritage protection
New supermarkets in Daylesford can be exciting
Time to cull cruel duck shooting - a ‘sport’ that kills
Hub not needed in Trentham
Car wreck removed from St Georges Lake at Creswick
10-hour flight, 5 movies, $100: Qantas passenger takes action over broken in-flight entertainment system
How many movies can you squeeze in on an international flight?
Cheap flights as Emirates launches 2017 new year sale
If travel was on the top of your New Year's Resolutions, now is a good time to book.
Expert Opinion: Christine Manfield
Expert Opinion: Christine Manfield
Booking direct with a hotel vs online travel agent: What gets you a better hotel room rate?
Does booking direct with the hotel get you a better price and a better room?