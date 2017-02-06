The Hepburn Shire will be one of four regional local government areas to take part in the state ...
Wind making returns
Hepburn Wind will pays its members dividends for the first time since the community-owned wind farm began operations ...
Shoppers encouraged to ditch plastic bags
A small group of dedicated Daylesford environmentalists are attempting to clean up the Hepburn Shire one plastic bag ...
Chambers finds new voice ahead of tour
Kasey Chambers will perform material from her new album “Dragonfly’, at a huge gig in Ballarat where she ...
Helping the fun man
Hepburn House lifestyle coordinator Kevin Connor is known as “the fun man” among the site’s 60 residents
Museum positions available
New V/Line train service
Creswick and Clunes residents now have access to an extra train to Southern Cross Station and Maryborough as ...
Roadworks delay
Works will not begin on the new roundabout at the intersection of the Midland Highway, Daylesford-Trentham Road and ...
Honouring region’s best
Some of the Hepburn Shire’s most impressive residents citizens were acknowledged for their work at the annual Australia ...
New team at Hepburn Health
Hepburn Health has unveiled a new executive team with former executive director of residential and clinical services at ...
The idiot’s guide to the Super Bowl 51
What is it? Who's playing? And who's the half time entertainment?
Nurse struck off after sending sexually explicit texts to patient
NSW: One of nearly 500 text messages a nurse sent to his patient said: "Slept in your bed ...
Fairfax Front Pages: Monday, February 6, 2017
NATIONAL: The Fairfax front pages from across the nation.
Tributes flow for allegedly murdered man Bradley Breward
TASMANIA: Tributes are pouring in for Mowbray man, Bradley Breward, who was allegedly murdered on New Year’s Day.
D’Ford F&G holds top titles
Daylesford Field and Game Association results from two recent title events.
Fifth time lucky for District United
District United has taken out the Daylesford Volleyball Association championship, but it’s been a long road to get ...
Webbcona pair beats Clunes for BDBD title
Webbcona’s Jenny Shepherd and Brooke Ayers are the new Ballarat District Bowls Division women’s pairs titleholders.
Fourth twenty20 title to Mounties
Mt Clear is the Central Highlands cricket region twenty20 champion for a fourth time.
Finale to ‘Willow’ campaign
Youth Club are out of the Cricket Willow Shield after it lost by five wickets on Sunday.
Clunes’ good week on greens
Clunes skippers Lee Dixon and Narelle Vorbach were able to win their rinks against Mt Xavier by five ...
Meet Jack Outback, the 'most interesting' Australian revealed by new global research
Don't recognise the name? You'll probably recognise the description.
Liberal senator Cory Bernardi to rock first day of Parliament by resigning from the Turnbull government
Cory Bernardi is set to upend centre-right politics in Australia and announce on Tuesday that he is resigning ...
Malcolm Turnbull reveals Liberal Party too broke to pay federal director Tony Nutt in 2015
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull says the Liberal Party was too broke to pay its federal director for several ...
Australians almost united in their desire to manufacture more at home
What do Donald Trump, Nick Xenophon, Pauline Hanson and 83 per cent of Australians have in common?
What type of Aussie are you? Meet the 7 new political tribes
Politics is changing fast. Where do you fit in?
Society is changing fast. Where do you fit in?
Our research indicates Australians cluster around seven new political personas.
Parents, prams out and about
COMMUNITY NEWS | What's on around town.
Passion fuels lively show
GIG GUIDE | What's on in and around Daylesford this weekend.
A peach of a posh property
What a getaway! Birchgrove is nestled in an acre of landscaped gardens, redolent of the aromas of fresh ...
Hot meal, friends are back again
COMMUNITY NEWS | What's on around town.
Josh Lawson finds the right pitch in his pursuit of Paul Hogan
To prepare for his latest role, Josh lawson spoke with Paul Hogan at length by telephone about his ...
Networking: new US pilot for Toni Collette, plus an Aussie lands the lead in the Dynasty reboot
Networking: new US pilot for Toni Collette, plus an Aussie lands the lead in the Dynasty reboot
Super Bowl 2017: How to watch the big game in Australia
It's meant to be all about the sport but the biggest star of the Super Bows is, arguably, the half-time ...
Tom Carroll on his recovery from addiction and taking part in the new ABC doco Ice Wars
Tom Carroll continues to put his message across about the dangers of ice - and says his story ...
Colour pop
Draw inspiration from hues normally found in a candy store to brighten a dull corner of a room, ...
Thousands of pacemakers and defibrillators 'at risk of hacking'
Thousands of Australians with pacemakers and defibrillators in their hearts are at risk of cybersecurity breaches that could ...
NAPLAN prepares us for neither the real world nor Trump
They key to convincing people appears to be repetition – the more often something is said, the more likely it ...
Out of pocket waiting for a Medicare rebate
Nine weeks, $1400, 30 phone calls and no response from Medicare.
Why everyone needs a will, especially parents
One of the biggest reasons parents need a will has nothing to do with who gets their money ...
Gold continues to shine for tipsters on back of Trump concerns
The top three places remain unchanged at the end of week two of the four-week Shares Race, as ...
Risks make our lives richer
Trentham hall not worthy of heritage protection
New supermarkets in Daylesford can be exciting
Time to cull cruel duck shooting - a ‘sport’ that kills
Hub not needed in Trentham
Car wreck removed from St Georges Lake at Creswick
Major blow for Airbnb users: New law to restrict New York City apartment rentals
New York City has just made it almost impossible for visitors to rent a short-stay apartment direct from ...
Ocean cruises: Cool down in Alaska with Crystal Cruises, Oceania Cruises and more
There's icy glaciers waiting to cool you down.
Travel advice: How to get a visa in Vietnam
Do I need to send my passport away to get a Vietnamese passport?
Travel deals to Croatia, Thailand, Bali, Cambodia and more
Going Places? Here are the travel deals on offer.