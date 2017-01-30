Featured News
Local News
Hepburn Shire asks for your help
The Hepburn Shire Council is again putting the call-out to residents to play an active role in shaping ...
V/Line visits upset Clunes pensioner
Hoons target golf course
Golfers at Creswick’s RACV Goldfields Resort were greeted with less-than ideal conditions on Friday morning after hoons tore ...
A peach of a posh property
What a getaway! Birchgrove is nestled in an acre of landscaped gardens, redolent of the aromas of fresh ...
Institution celebrates 70 yrs
The Creswick Woollen Mills will celebrate its 70th anniversary in style this week with a four-day event across ...
Hepburn Mineral Springs upgrade
The Hepburn Mineral Springs Reserve is set for a major refurbishment with $270,000 of funds allocated to the ...
Cinema flicked from Rex for now
The Hepburn Shire Council has given the Daylesford community cinema its marching orders from The Rex Arcade as ...
Vital signs in check thanks to donation
Daylesford Hospital has been able to purchase a new vital signs monitor following a joint donation from VicForests ...
Creswick gains splash park upgrade
Creswick residents will have more reason to use the recently installed splash park on Albert Street after the ...
Local Sport
Finale to ‘Willow’ campaign
Youth Club are out of the Cricket Willow Shield after it lost by five wickets on Sunday.
Clunes’ good week on greens
Clunes skippers Lee Dixon and Narelle Vorbach were able to win their rinks against Mt Xavier by five ...
B-Graders in good form
Trentham Cricket Club’s B-Grade team continued its good form by claiming a resounding first innings victory against Castlemaine ...
Clunes takes out cup, shield
The annual Tennant Cup and Thiege Shield were contested between Clunes and Smeaton.
Changes for Saints
Trentham Football Netball Club has appointed a new president.
Cash for golf program
The Clunes Golf Club has successfully applied for a VicHealth Active Club Grant, which provides funding to increase ...
