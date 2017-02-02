Hepburn House lifestyle coordinator Kevin Connor is known as “the fun man” among the site’s 60 residents
Local News
Museum positions available
New V/Line train service
Creswick and Clunes residents now have access to an extra train to Southern Cross Station and Maryborough as ...
Roadworks delay
Works will not begin on the new roundabout at the intersection of the Midland Highway, Daylesford-Trentham Road and ...
Honouring region’s best
Some of the Hepburn Shire’s most impressive residents citizens were acknowledged for their work at the annual Australia ...
New team at Hepburn Health
Hepburn Health has unveiled a new executive team with former executive director of residential and clinical services at ...
Celebrating 70 years
Seventy years after a Polish refugee took over an abandoned warehouse, the Creswick Woollen Mills has established itself ...
Hepburn Shire asks for your help
The Hepburn Shire Council is again putting the call-out to residents to play an active role in shaping ...
V/Line visits upset Clunes pensioner
A pensioner with a disability is confident about moving around town again after a personal visit from V/Line ...
Hoons target golf course
Golfers at Creswick’s RACV Goldfields Resort were greeted with less-than ideal conditions on Friday morning after hoons tore ...
Regional Focus
When tragedy strikes, compassion grows
QLD: When times are tough, compassion comes from unexpected quarters. Just ask the Angus family.
Hey Dad paedophile victim harassed online, court hears
VIC: A court was told a man used profiles of alleged celebrity paedophiles to harass child victim of ...
‘Our landline is our lifeline’
The Butler family at Athol, west of Blackall, is symbolic of many in rural Australia for whom a ...
Take ownership of your health, says Jess
NSW: “I went and had the MRI. I knew straight away there was something wrong."
Local Sport
Fifth time lucky for District United
District United has taken out the Daylesford Volleyball Association championship, but it’s been a long road to get ...
D’Ford F&G holds top titles
Daylesford Field and Game Association results from two recent title events.
Webbcona pair beats Clunes for BDBD title
Webbcona’s Jenny Shepherd and Brooke Ayers are the new Ballarat District Bowls Division women’s pairs titleholders.
Fourth twenty20 title to Mounties
Mt Clear is the Central Highlands cricket region twenty20 champion for a fourth time.
Finale to ‘Willow’ campaign
Youth Club are out of the Cricket Willow Shield after it lost by five wickets on Sunday.
Clunes’ good week on greens
Clunes skippers Lee Dixon and Narelle Vorbach were able to win their rinks against Mt Xavier by five ...
Pew Research Centre reveals what we think makes us Australian
Just over two-thirds believe speaking the national language is "very important" to being a true Australian.
Labor accuses Malcolm Turnbull of 'buying' his way out of trouble with $1.75 million donation
"No wonder Malcolm Turnbull was so desperate to keep his secret — he basically bought himself an election," said Labor's ...
A woman, Sally McManus, is likely to head ACTU for the first time
A woman is likely to head the peak national unions' organisation for the first time in its history.
Malcolm Turnbull prepares to overhaul donations system, reveals his own $1.75 million contribution
Malcolm Turnbull is preparing to ban foreign donations in a bid to restore faltering public trust in the ...
Malcolm Turnbull confirms he donated $1.75 million to the Liberal Party
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has revealed he donated $1.75 million of his own money to the Liberal Party, ...
Greens bank $3.9m in donations including $600,000 from Graeme Wood
The Greens received more than $1 million from two big donors last financial year, helping bankroll the party's ...
Parents, prams out and about
COMMUNITY NEWS | What's on around town.
Passion fuels lively show
GIG GUIDE | What's on in and around Daylesford this weekend.
A peach of a posh property
What a getaway! Birchgrove is nestled in an acre of landscaped gardens, redolent of the aromas of fresh ...
Hot meal, friends are back again
COMMUNITY NEWS | What's on around town.
Productivity Commission review: Why Sinodinos is under pressure over books
Strong governments stand up for little people.
ABC's Ice Wars: Documentary series goes behind the scenes on death, destruction and recovery
This four-part documentary hammers home the insidious prevalence of the drug.
Beyonce pregnant with twins to husband Jay Z: 'We have been blessed two times over'
Beyonce and Jay Z are expecting twins, the pop star has announced on her Instagram, sharing a picture of her ...
Television drama: This Is Us is a dead set success
After a modest start, the US network NBC has renewed the compelling hit show for a second and ...
How Googling your health questions just got easier and more reliable
Google is launching 'Google Health' in Australia.
Food delivery apps at the fingertips of Sydney school students
Mobile food delivery apps are making their way into Sydney schools, extending lunch menus beyond salad sandwiches and ...
Fund members likely flying blind with life-stage options
Would you invest in something for which there is no information on whether it is likely to be ...
Zero-interest balance transfers credit cards can have sting
Lenders promote their zero-interest balance transfer credit cards at this time of year. They know that many people ...
Market volatility not as scary as it seems
With returns from super getting bumpier, it's important for members to make sure they are in the right ...
(Not) too cool for school
Kick off the first term with this fresh take on traditional school supplies.
Risks make our lives richer
Trentham hall not worthy of heritage protection
New supermarkets in Daylesford can be exciting
Time to cull cruel duck shooting - a ‘sport’ that kills
Hub not needed in Trentham
Car wreck removed from St Georges Lake at Creswick
Sheraton on the Park, Sydney review: A classic grand hotel
Sheraton on the Park's location and comforts make it attractive to leisure and business visitors alike.
Cathay Pacific Airbus A350 starts Melbourne flights
New cutting-edge aircraft makes first flight on Hong Kong-Melbourne route.
Cost hundreds, save thousands: Why you should buy travel insurance
Sure, it adds to the cost of trip, but the peace of mind is – frankly – priceless.
Flight of Fancy podcast, Episode 1: Travel scams: Have you ever been scammed?
Every traveller has story about being scammed. What's your story?