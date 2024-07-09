Australian manufacturing is evolving fast and more changes are to come

This is branded content.
The manufacturing industry is always changing. From the first Industrial Revolution to the high-tech manufacturing plants we see today, the way we manufacture goods has evolved in countless ways. And now that we're in the digital age, this trend certainly won't be stopping anytime soon.
Considering that manufacturing has become such a vital component of virtually all industries here in Australia, it's crucial to be knowledgeable about all the latest trends that can be observed across our own eclectic manufacturing sector.
And if you are an industry professional yourself, then you should also have an idea of how the industry is set to change in the future to remain one step ahead of the competition.
If you're looking for a starting point to learn about current and future trends in the Australian manufacturing industry, you've come to the right place.
In this article, we'll explore some key ways in which the manufacturing industry is evolving and what they mean for your business.
Artificial intelligence is changing the way we live, learn and create. There have been plenty of breakthroughs in AI for manufacturing industry purposes, including quality control, order management and inventory control.
The adaptable nature of AI systems makes it a tool that can be used in any sort of factory: whether you're manufacturing shoes, chocolates or cars, AI has the capacity to benefit you in some way.
A concrete way in which AI is being used in manufacturing is via cameras for detecting product flaws. AI can analyse images to spot defective goods and instantly alert quality control managers.
Artificial intelligence can also be used to instantly process customer orders and procure the necessary raw materials from suppliers, ensuring that inventory space is maximised.
Using AI in manufacturing reduces the need for human employees, making running a factory much cheaper and more efficient for business owners. It can also speed up processes like inventory management and order placement to increase overall production efficiency.
AI has changed the way we work, and the manufacturing industry is no exception to this.
After COVID-19, many countries and companies realised how vulnerable the global supply chain is to events like a global pandemic. Countries like Australia began to understand the importance of a strong domestic manufacturing industry in case their usual foreign suppliers closed their borders.
For these reasons, there's been a strong emphasis on bringing factories back to Australian shores. This benefits local businesses in several ways, including reducing shipping costs, improving communication with factories and making quality control easier.
While certain countries will always remain global suppliers due to their ability to produce massive amounts of goods at low prices, expect more and more countries to beef up their local manufacturing industries in the coming years.
Not long ago, the very concept of 3D printing existed merely in the realm of science fiction. Today, companies of all kinds are taking advantage of this futuristic technology. Manufacturing is an example of an industry that has benefited tremendously from 3D printing.
One of the biggest benefits of 3D printing in a manufacturing context is the ability to make prototypes quickly. Rather than spending a long time in the drawing room making minor changes to a product, you can simply edit it using 3D printing software. 3D printing also leads to less waste and lower costs as it's more efficient than many traditional machines.
At the moment, 3D printing isn't being widely used to create finished products on a large scale. However, you can use 3D printers as a complement to your other manufacturing tools to speed up production and lower costs.
As time goes on, expect 3D printing to play an even bigger role in the manufacturing industry, especially as technology improves and costs fall further.
We've all heard terrible stories about accidents leading to deaths in factories both in Australia and around the world. To protect worker safety, Australia and other countries have drafted tighter health and safety regulations for factories.
For instance, Victoria's OHS Act lays out steps for ensuring that manufacturing plants are safe places to work. These include constant dialogue with employees, quick problem identification and resolution and regular reviews of safety conditions.
Factory owners are required to take certain actions to remain compliant with OHS Regulations and other health and safety laws around the world.
In 2024, companies are more aware than ever of the importance of worker rights. Environments containing heavy machinery are some of the most dangerous places to work, and employers need to take steps to minimise the risk of accidents taking place in their factories.
Business automation using robots has been around for a while, and with the rise of AI and machine learning, you can expect automation to grow even more prevalent in the coming years.
The machines used in factories are getting more and more advanced and are now able to perform tasks that only humans could do not long ago.
The original advantage robots had over human workers was the ability to produce goods more quickly, with fewer mistakes and in a safer manner. Expect this gap to increase in the coming years as technology continues to advance.
The productivity of machines in factories is also being heightened by integration with AI and new methods of production.
While robots are a big part of modern factories, there are still roles for humans to play. People are still needed to maintain these machines and to solve problems in real time. There are also certain products, like luxury goods, that are more valuable when crafted by humans.
The Australian manufacturing industry is unrecognisable from what it was just a few years ago, and you can expect it to continue evolving in the future.
If you're a business owner who outsources production or owns your own factories, keeping on top of the latest industry shifts will allow you to be more efficient and flexible.
In this article, we've taken a look at some of the most important changes to the Australian manufacturing industry in recent years and what it might look like in the future.
Keep yourself informed about these and other trends to ensure you're always following the latest best practices.
