OHS in the age of hybrid work models: What changes can we expect?

As a business owner or manager of a company that employs both on-site and remote workers, ensuring the health and safety of all your staff is paramount.
However, with the rise of digital technologies in the workplace and working environments becoming more dynamic, balancing safety and innovation has become somewhat of a tightrope act. You need to ensure that your company's OHS protocols and staff health and wellbeing resources cater to both on-site and remote workers.
But does this mean writing up two different sets of documents? Well, not necessarily. Today, we'll be sharing 6 ways that business owners can adapt their OHS protocols to better cater to their hybrid workforce.
As modern workplaces continue to evolve, the need for updating company insurance policies follows suit. Nowadays, public liability insurance policies have been evolving to provide inclusions or policy extras to cover computers and other types of digital electronic equipment.
This forward-thinking approach not only protects a company's financial interests, but also provides a safety net for employees during these business interruptions, assuring them that they can still stay connected and maintain access to the technologies that they need in the event of an equipment breakdown or technical failure, regardless of whether they're working on-site or from their home office.
Just remember to make sure that all company devices are covered under your new insurance policy.
Once upon a time, safety training only required employees to be well-versed in personal protective measures and handling physical machinery safely. However, as more and more technologies have found their way into the workplace, the need for specialised safety training is now taking priority.
Whether it's understanding the nuances of complicated software, handling remote-optimised IIoT devices or AI tools, or even learning how to access digitised records in accordance with digital security protocols, training ensures that employees are well-equipped to navigate the digital tools they use daily.
This digital upskilling helps to promote a culture of safety awareness which ultimately benefits both employers and employees alike.
One of the most notable shifts in the digital age is none other than the digitisation of maintenance and log book-keeping.
Traditional pen and paper logbooks have (finally) left the building, making room for newer, more sophisticated digital systems that schedule, track, and monitor machine servicing and maintenance.
And once again, the introduction of IIoT devices in digitising workplaces opens up new opportunities for hybrid workers to coordinate remote diagnostics processes.
More importantly, digitisation ensures that all maintenance logbooks are up to date in real-time following diagnostics processes, ensuring that every piece of equipment is in optimal condition.
Not only does this eliminate the chance of workplace disruptions due to faulty machinery or equipment, but it also greatly reduces the risk of workplace accidents, fostering a safer work environment for all.
With millions of electronic devices, lithium batteries and tech components being improperly disposed of on a daily basis, our planet is now facing the new threat of toxic e-waste materials accumulating in the environment.
This problem is only going to worsen as we slide further into the digital age, making it crucial for workplaces and organisations to implement new protocols for the handling and disposing of digital assets and e-waste responsibly.
As a general rule, all employees should be educated about the potential hazards of mishandling electronic waste, and workplaces should implement eco-friendly disposal methods.
Whether this means partnering with a dedicated e-waste disposal service or organising weekly drop-offs to the nearest digital waste facility, these measures ensure that our digital progress doesn't come at the cost of our health or planet.
We see it on the news practically every other day - companies and businesses of all sizes are now constantly dealing with data breaches and cyber-security related issues.
With hackers and cyber-criminals only getting more sophisticated by the day, the need for heightened workplace cyber security protocols is more important than ever.
For starters, employers are encouraged to conduct regular training sessions to equip employees with the knowledge to identify threats such as phishing attempts, malicious software, and other common cybersecurity risks.
Beyond this, it's crucial for companies to invest in the latest cybersecurity technologies. These include (but are not limited to) multi-factor authentication, regular software patches and updates, advanced encryption and secure cloud storage systems that provide extra cushioning against cyber threats.
As workplaces continue to adapt and transform in the digital age, an increased focus on wellbeing and mental health is to be expected for remote workers.
According to research, technology-related stress has been linked to a decline in not just physical health, but also mental wellbeing.
Round the clock connectivity, prolonged periods of screen time, and the constant need to embrace and learn new technologies are just a few of the factors that have been contributing to technostress and digital burnout across various industries.
To alleviate the negative impact that tech can have on employees, many companies and businesses are now prioritising mental health and well-being initiatives.
From free counselling services and implementing regular breaks, to encouraging healthy work-life balance and setting clear boundaries for work-related communications, the focus on mental health and wellbeing is now at the forefront.
Hybrid or remote work models also do their part in promoting employee mental health, namely by providing professionals with the opportunity to take greater control over their work/life balance.
With the majority of professionals stating that hybrid work is the best model for their mental health, business owners can support the health and wellbeing of their employees by maintaining a hybrid work model.
And there you have it - some of the changes we can expect in OH&S standards as we march to the beat of the digital age.
Have you already implemented any of these changes in your workplace, or do you plan to in the near future?
Regardless of where you may be in your digital transformation journey, this guide will definitely be able to provide direction when it comes to contingency and safety planning for your evolving workplace.
