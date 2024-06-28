Transforming spaces: How artificial plants enhance home and office décor

Enhance your decor with artificial plants. Picture supplied

Have you ever felt that your home or office decor is missing something? Wondering if the lush vibrancy of indoor plants might be the missing ingredient but lack a green thumb? If so, there's good news - artificial plants can help you achieve the look you desire with little to no upkeep necessary.

Now before you cringe and reject artificial plants as a solution, it should be noted that modern artificial plants and foliage are far superior to the obviously fake options of years past. Indeed, as we discovered, they are often indistinguishable from the real thing.

So if you're ready to elevate your home or work environment and skip the hassles of caring for real indoor plants, embracing artificial ones can have real rewards.

The timeless appeal of greenery in home decor

Appealing to our innate desire to connect with nature, indoor plants seamlessly integrate into every design era and style, making them a staple in interior design. By adding a tranquil splash of leafy green you can instantly transform and elevate your work or living environment.

Typically what has made indoor plants unappealing is the upkeep involved in keeping them alive. This is where the value of artificial plants truly shines through in home decor.

Effortlessly pairing with any design theme, from minimalist to Scandinavian, modernist to bohemian and more, artificial plants make it easy to enjoy greenery with next to no maintenance required.

Incorporating artificial plants into different spaces

Enhancing your home and office decor is seriously simple with artificial plants. With a vast variety of different artificial plant types and sizes to choose from, finding the right fit for individual preferences and styles is a breeze.

Likewise, as they represent the perfect pairing of versatility and durability, they can be placed in deeply shaded corners or hot sunny spots in your office or home without issue.

So what does this look like in practice?

AT HOME

Living room

Large, artificial plants such as monsteras or fiddle leaf fig trees are perfect for placing in empty corners and can instantly lift the mood of the room. Smaller potted artificial plants are ideal for decorating coffee tables and open shelvings, adding texture, colour and interest.

Bedrooms

Use greenery in bedrooms to bring calm and create a serene retreat. Where space allows, try pairing a taller artificial tree like a palm in a corner with a smaller artificial plant such as a delicate fern on a dresser or bedside table. This can help to transform your bedroom into a peaceful sanctuary.

Bathrooms

Artificial plants are perfect for uplifting bathrooms. Whether as a large sculptural centrepiece such as an artificial bird of paradise or a compact pop of colour via hanging pothos, greenery in a bathroom adds dimension and relaxing appeal.

At the office

Desks

Small artificial plants in a well-chosen pot can help ground your workspace and reduce stress. Artificial snake plants or a stylish succulent work perfectly on a desk, offering a calming splash of green as a respite amidst the hustle and bustle of your work schedule.

Reception Areas

Use oversize artificial plants in reception or waiting areas and make a great first impression. Adding vibrancy and creating a more welcoming environment, tall artificial palms or two-tone trees such as a lush artificial rubber plant are ideal in these settings.

Conference Rooms

Add a couple of potted artificial plants to the corners of your meeting rooms or as a centrepiece on the conference table to enhance focus and creativity. You may even find your meetings are more productive as a result.



Benefits beyond simple aesthetics

Not only visually appealing, adding plants to your space, whether real or artificial, can also transform productivity levels and boost the mood of those nearby.

These findings, which are supported by several independent studies, also indicated reduced stress in individuals when compared to those in rooms with no plants.