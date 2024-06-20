What you should expect from a telehealth appointment: A step-by-step guide

Telehealth can be a convenient and effective way of providing medical care. Picture Shutterstock

Telehealth has seen immense growth around the world post the COVID-19 pandemic. In Australia, around 95,000 practitioners delivered around 18 million telehealth services post-May 2020. With growing digital literacy in patients and providers, it is evident that telehealth is here to stay.

It is important to understand the nuances of a virtual care visit. Knowing what to expect during a telehealth appointment can help patients feel more prepared, comfortable, and confident in receiving remote medical care.

Scheduling a telehealth appointment

A telehealth appointment can be easily scheduled online via a reputed telehealth provider. One can log in to the telehealth provider's website and click on telehealth consultations. You can then provide your details along with the payment and schedule your appointment. You will then receive confirmation, a link, and instructions for your virtual visit.

Preparing for your telehealth appointment

Preparing in advance for your telehealth appointment allows you to maximise the use of the consultation time. Ensure you gather relevant information about your symptoms, and past medical and medication history ready. Check your device for connectivity, microphone, and camera. Get familiar with the software 5-10 minutes ahead of the scheduled time. Choose a quiet and private place to avoid distractions and to protect your privacy during the telehealth appointment. Prepare a list of questions and concerns to discuss with your healthcare practitioner. Ensure you have a pen and paper to take note of all the precautions and instructions from the healthcare provider.

The day of your telehealth appointment

Once you get the link to connect to a healthcare provider, click on the link and wait for your online doctor. It is always important to check the device's connectivity ahead of time. The doctor will verify the information you provided and discuss your medical history and present concerns. The virtual doctor will then issue a medical certificate, an online prescription, or a referral if further investigation is necessary.

Receiving diagnosis, treatment and follow-up care

In virtual consultation, the healthcare practitioner will discuss the diagnosis of your symptoms and the treatment to be taken. Once the appointment is completed, you can receive the medical certificate, an electronic prescription, or a referral via SMS or email. If you have any questions, you can contact the support team of the telehealth provider. The doctor will also suggest a follow-up consultation if required which can be scheduled on the date suggested.

Potential challenges and how to address them

Numerous challenges could occur during the telehealth consultation such as:

- Technical challenges (poor connectivity, audio/video issues, and drop during the call).

- Limitation in diagnosis due to lack of physical examination or medical procedures

- Privacy and security concerns such as patient information confidentiality and data storage.

You can easily overcome the above challenges by having clear technical support from the provider's end and being prepared beforehand by checking the devices from the patients' side.

After your telehealth appointment

After your telehealth appointment, it is important to carefully follow doctors' instructions. Schedule any follow-up appointments, fill the prescriptions given and schedule recommended tests or procedures. Keep a close eye on your symptoms and report any changes to your provider to ensure appropriate follow-up care. Additionally, providing feedback on your telehealth experience can significantly contribute to improving virtual care services for future patients.

Equipped with all the information regarding a telehealth appointment, you will be able to effectively use your time with a virtual doctor. Telehealth is a convenient and less costly affair that will make your life easy and ensure there is a hospital bed for the extremely sick. Embrace telehealth for its unparalleled convenience and effectiveness in receiving medical care right from the comfort of your home. It's a modern solution that ensures timely, quality healthcare without the hassle of travel.