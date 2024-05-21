The first-time homeowner's guide to maintenance and home repairs

Are you a first-time homeowner? It's so exciting to finally have a place of your own to call home.



After years of renting or living with family, there's a definite sense of accomplishment to purchasing your first home.

And all long-term renters and first-time homeowners alike know all too well that home is so much more than a place to sleep. It's your haven, your sanctuary, your place of respite and relaxation.



That's why it makes sense to ensure that you keep your home well-maintained, and also perform home repairs whenever they may be necessary.



After all, your first home is an investment, and you want to make sure you do what you can to boost its value over the duration of your ownership.

But what if you're not sure about the best way to maintain and repair your home?



Lucky for you, we've put together this nifty little article that will share some top hacks and tips for home DIY so you can follow along and learn how.



Invest in the right tools

First, you'll need a variety of precision tools and other DIY equipment to begin your home maintenance journey. There are a range of tools available, but not all are for beginners.



You'll also have to decide between manual and power tools, depending on your budget. Manual tools are cheaper but work with them takes much longer.



Power tools can be a great way to trim down the time required for some simple home DIY repairs and maintenance.

Here's a helpful list of some tools to acquire to get you started on your home ownership journey:

A tape measure

A hammer

Screwdriver set

A power drill

An impact driver

Saws (manual or power)

Nails, screws, nuts and bolts

A sander

Painting equipment

A spirit-level or laser level

Stud finder

Pliers

You don't have to rush out and get everything on this list as if you've just purchased a home, money might be tight.



Instead, get a few things at a time over a few months so you can slowly build up your tool arsenal.

Start with small jobs

Instead of undertaking a mammoth task to begin with, such as cabinet replacement, hanging a door, or even building a new wall or something else that's complex, instead, start small so you can build up your confidence levels and abilities to DIY.



These small jobs can be anything from installing shelves, hanging up some hooks for wall art, or replacing some doorknobs.

You might begin with some of the small tasks that we've just shared or some of the other basic maintenance and repair jobs we'll continue to cover below.



Be sure to have a go at completing these little tasks while the training wheels are on so you can work your way up to the more complex, intricate and involved home maintenance and repair jobs.

Basic plumbing jobs

When it comes to basic plumbing jobs like changing some worn-out washers or swapping over tapware, you should be able to manage this yourself with some learning and patience.



There are plenty of tutorials on YouTube and on a plethora of DIY websites, and these will guide you through most basic plumbing tasks with step-by-step instructions that you can digest slowly as you go about the job.

However, if a job is beyond your ability to DIY, is quite fiddly or requires extensive trench digging work, pipe replacement or other complex plumbing endeavours, don't be afraid to hire a professional plumber to look after this for you.

Replace worn out cabinet doors or handles

A basic home repair task that you can quickly get done by yourself or with your partner is replacing cabinet doors or handles.



These parts of cabinetry can wear out over time, and if you've purchased an older home, you may find it needs doing after you first move in.



This job needs to be performed if your cabinet doors are scratched, dented, chipped, hanging loose or otherwise in need of some touch-ups.

All you'll need is a power drill, some screws, and a screwdriver or two for this job.



To replace a door, you first unscrew the hinges, then mount the new door, ensuring you align the hinges to their attachments, then screw them back in, and job done!

Replacing the handles is relatively easy, too. Open the door, unscrew the handle from behind the door and affix the new handles firmly and screw them in.

A word about electrical DIY

Before we conclude, we'll leave you with this little safety disclaimer. You should never, ever, under any circumstances, engage in DIY electrical work around your home.



Even simple tasks like power socket installation, light fitting installation or more complex jobs like rewiring and circuit board installation absolutely require the skills and expertise of a licensed, insured, qualified and experienced electrician.

Why is this, we hear you ask? Any DIY electrical work, without the correct procedures, tools and expertise, can swiftly result in severe hazards, such as a house fire, severe electrocution or even a fatality.



This is the worst possible result for a DIY job, beyond something not working right, so don't risk it yourself and your family.

Tackle your own small home repair job today

Today, we've covered the entry-level aspects of essential home repairs and maintenance, including basic tools to acquire, what types of jobs you should leave to the professionals (any electrical work) and some basic plumbing and cabinet repair jobs.

