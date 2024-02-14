Rare opera revival coming to Daylesford

What: Friedrich von Flotow's Martha
When: February 24, 2pm at Daylesford Town Hall
Tickets: lysteropera.com.au (concessions available)
Lyster Opera will present the first professional revival of Friedrich von Flotow's Martha at Daylesford Town Hall.
From the mid nineteenth century until the outbreak of World War One, Martha was one of the most performed musical works in the world.
Its unique blend of comedy and romantic drama, coupled with a rich and beautiful score, endeared it to audiences worldwide, and it was said to be Queen Victoria's favourite opera.
It was a direct influence on many composers, including Sir Arthur Sullivan, who conducted it many times.
For director, and Lyster Opera founder, Jamie Moffat, said finding a cast to do it justice was challenging.
"The score is amongst the most ravishing I have ever heard,' he says.
"Apart from some instantly recognizable pieces, such as The Last Rose of Summer which is woven throughout, it is in turn funny and at times unbearably moving."
Martha tells the story of two Irish noblewomen who, bored with life at the Queen's Court, decide to disguise themselves as servants and visit the local fair at Richmond.
There they are hired by two farmers to attend to their housework - when comedy turns to romance and a bad case of mistaken identity.
The cast is made up of experienced singers who have performed regularly at Melbourne Opera and Victorian Opera, as well as newcomers.
Paul Biencourt and Michael Lampard play the brothers Lionel and Plunkett who hire Lady Harriett (Jesse Link) and Nancy (Maria Woolford) without knowing their true identities.
Newcomer Nicholas Sheppard plays the Richmond Sheriff, who ensures that the laws of the Shire are adhered to, and Troy Castle brings slapstick comedy to the role of Lord Mickelford.
This is Lyster Opera's first visit to Daylesford Town Hall and is on a larger scale than previous productions, and features new costumes and sets.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.