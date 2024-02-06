Exploring Iceland's Majestic Wonders: Iconic Attractions Along the Golden Circle Route from Reykjavik

The Golden Circle route offers a glimpse into Iceland's heart-stopping natural wonders and geological marvels like the Strokkur geyser pictured here. Picture Shutterstock

Iceland, a land of ethereal landscapes and breathtaking natural beauty, beckons travellers with its Golden Circle route.



This popular tourist trail, originating from Reykjavik, the country's capital, offers a glimpse into Iceland's heart-stopping natural wonders and geological marvels.



In this article, we will embark on a journey to explore the top iconic attractions along the Golden Circle, Iceland from Reykjavik, showcasing why this route is a must-visit for any traveller.

Ingvellir National Park: A Historical and Geological Wonder

The Golden Circle's first major stop is the ingvellir National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site renowned for its historical, cultural, and geological significance. ingvellir, meaning 'Parliament Plains,' is the birthplace of Iceland's parliament, Alingi, established in 930 AD, making it one of the world's oldest parliamentary sites.

Geologically, ingvellir is a marvel. It's one of the few places on Earth where the effects of two major tectonic plates drifting apart can be observed. The North American and Eurasian plates move away from each other, creating a dramatic landscape of rift valleys, rugged cliffs, and fissures. This divergence progresses at about 2.5 centimetres per year, as per geological studies. The most famous fissure, Silfra, offers a unique snorkelling and diving experience, allowing adventurers to swim between two continents.

Geysir Geothermal Area: The Home of Geysers

Next on the Golden Circle tour is the Geysir Geothermal Area, an otherworldly landscape steaming with geothermal activity. This area is named after the Great Geysir, one of the first geysers ever mentioned in written texts and the namesake for all geysers worldwide. Although the Great Geysir is less active now, its neighbour, Strokkur, more than makes up for it. Erupting every 5-10 minutes, Strokkur shoots boiling water up to 30 meters in the air, a spectacular sight that never fails to amaze.

The Geysir Geothermal Area showcases the raw power of Earth's inner heat. The geothermal activity here is due to the region's location on the Mid-Atlantic Ridge, where volcanic activity is rampant. This area also features bubbling mud pots, fumaroles, and hot springs, painting a vivid picture of Earth's dynamic processes.

Gullfoss: The Golden Waterfall

Further along the Golden Circle is Gullfoss, known as the "Golden Waterfall," an iconic symbol of Iceland's raw and untamed beauty. This stunning waterfall, fed by the Hvt River, plummets in two stages into a deep canyon, creating a breathtaking spectacle. Gullfoss translates to 'golden falls,' a name derived from the golden hue that often graces its waters due to sediment and the way sunlight hits the mist.

Gullfoss holds a special place in Iceland's environmental history. In the early 20th century, it was nearly lost to hydroelectric development, but thanks to dedicated conservation efforts, it remains one of Iceland's most cherished natural wonders. The power and majesty of Gullfoss are a testament to Iceland's commitment to preserving its natural heritage.

Kerid Crater Lake: A Volcanic Marvel

A lesser-known yet equally fascinating attraction on the Golden Circle route is Kerid Crater Lake. This volcanic crater lake, approximately 3,000 years old, is a testament to Iceland's volcanic activity. The crater, approximately 55 meters deep, 170 meters wide, and 270 meters across, is filled with strikingly blue water, which contrasts beautifully against the red volcanic rock of the crater walls.

Kerid Crater offers a unique insight into Iceland's volcanic past. Unlike many other volcanic craters in Iceland, Kerid is composed of red volcanic rock rather than the usual black. This is due to the iron-rich composition of the rock, which oxidizes and turns red upon exposure to air. Visitors can walk around the crater rim, offering panoramic views of the surrounding landscape and the lake below.

Faxi Waterfall: A Hidden Gem

Nestled a short distance from the larger falls of Gullfoss, Faxi (or Vatnsleysufoss) Waterfall is a serene and often overlooked gem in the Golden Circle. Unlike its more famous counterparts, Faxi boasts a wider but less dramatic cascade, offering a peaceful and picturesque setting. This waterfall is notable for its broad, gentle flow and the large salmon population in the Tungufljt River, making it a popular spot for fishing enthusiasts.

Surrounding Faxi is a lush landscape that provides a perfect backdrop for picnics and leisurely walks. The accessibility and fewer crowds make Faxi an ideal stop for those looking to enjoy the tranquillity of Icelandic nature. Its gentle beauty serves as a reminder of the varied and subtle aspects of Iceland's natural wonders.

Laugarvatn Fontana: Geothermal Baths and Wellness

Laugarvatn Fontana, a wellness retreat located near the village of Laugarvatn, is a haven for those seeking relaxation and rejuvenation. The spa is renowned for its geothermal baths, which are fed by natural hot springs, offering visitors a chance to experience Iceland's famous geothermal waters in a serene environment. The mineral-rich waters are believed to have healing properties, making them a popular choice for both locals and tourists.

In addition to the geothermal baths, Laugarvatn Fontana offers a range of wellness facilities, including saunas, steam rooms, and a traditional Icelandic steam bath, known as a "gufuba." The spa also provides a unique culinary experience with geothermally baked bread, cooked in the hot earth near the facility. Visitors can enjoy this freshly baked bread, served with Icelandic butter, as part of a truly local experience.

The Secret Lagoon: Iceland's Oldest Swimming Pool

The Secret Lagoon, located in the small village of Flir, is a historic and enchanting stop on the Golden Circle route. Known as "Gamla Laugin" in Icelandic, it holds the title of the oldest swimming pool in Iceland, dating back to 1891. The pool maintains a constant temperature of 38-40°C year-round, making it an ideal spot for a relaxing soak.

Surrounding the Secret Lagoon is a breathtaking natural environment, complete with a little Geysir which erupts every few minutes, adding to the charm and excitement of the visit. The combination of the warm, mineral-rich waters and the picturesque setting makes the Secret Lagoon a magical and memorable stop on the Golden Circle tour.

Efstidalur Farm: A Taste of Icelandic Countryside

Efstidalur Farm, located in the heart of the Golden Circle, offers visitors a unique glimpse into Icelandic rural life. This family-run farm is known for its sustainable practices and focus on animal welfare. Visitors can tour the farm, meet the animals, and learn about traditional Icelandic farming methods.

A highlight of Efstidalur is its farm-to-table restaurant, where guests can enjoy fresh, locally sourced produce, including dairy products made directly from the farm's cows. Homemade ice cream, in particular, is a favourite among visitors. Efstidalur provides a wholesome and authentic experience, perfect for families and anyone interested in Iceland's agricultural heritage.

Sklholt Cathedral: A Historical and Cultural Landmark

Sklholt Cathedral, once the seat of religious and cultural power in Iceland, stands as a testament to the country's rich history. For centuries, it was one of the two episcopal sees in Iceland and played a crucial role in the country's religious and educational development. The current cathedral, a modern reconstruction, features beautiful stained glass windows and an impressive pipe organ.

Visitors to Sklholt can explore the historical significance of the site, which includes ancient relics, a well-preserved sarcophagus, and an exhibition on the history of Christianity in Iceland. The cathedral also hosts regular concerts and cultural events, showcasing Icelandic music and art. Sklholt's blend of history, culture, and spirituality makes it a profound and enlightening stop on the Golden Circle tour.

Conclusion: The Golden Circle - A Tapestry of Icelandic Splendors