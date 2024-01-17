Keeping Termites Out Of Your Home: What You Need To Know

Termites cost Australians more than $1.5 billion every year due to their ability to rapidly hollow out the timber that holds our homes together. Picture Shutterstock

The dreaded termite is the bane of homeowners across Australia.



A tiny insect with a large social network and an admirable work ethic, these little critters cost Australians more than $1.5 billion every year due to their ability to rapidly hollow out the timber that holds our homes together.

And it's important to note that it's not just timber homes that termites can attack. Steel and masonry homes as well as plasterboard, carpets, plastics and electrical insulation are all vulnerable to damage.

Approximately 20 species of termites in Australia are responsible for wreaking havoc on our homes, and most insurance providers do not cover termite damage, despite it being a huge cause of housing destruction.



Unfortunately, termites prefer to build their extensive nests in areas of buildings that are hard for people to access, and often it's not until termite specialists inspect a property that the extent of the issue is found.

But don't despair, following these steps will ensure you have the best defences against these costly timber fiends. Read on to find out everything you need to know about keeping termites out of your home.

Organise routine inspections from trustworthy technicians

From living in dry old branches on empty blocks to inhabiting wall cavities in high-rise complexes, termites are remarkably industrious and highly adaptable creatures. Having inspections completed by a professional every 6 -12 months ensures that any invading colonies are exterminated quickly before causing extensive damage.

Generally, a technician will inspect all accessible timbers in the subfloor and roof void, as well as the garden and nearby fences. They will look for termites, timber damage, and areas of the building that are particularly vulnerable to attacks.

After the inspection is completed, a report explaining the areas inspected, areas which are inaccessible, and high risk zones, will give recommendations based on the findings.This forms the basis of a termite management plan which will include prevention and, where needed, treatment options.

Termite elimination and monitoring

Termites cause major property damage, undermining the structural integrity of buildings and putting those who use them at risk. Tell-tale signs include hearing clicking noises and seeing white ants and discarded wings around the house. If you suspect you have a termite invasion, do not attempt to destroy their nests or use insecticides. Instead, book an urgent inspection.

If termites are detected on your property, don't panic, there are many treatment options available. Your technician will develop a plan specific to your home, surrounding environment, colony size, building materials, and council regulations.

Usually a combination of chemical treatments is recommended, including termiticide injections into affected areas, chemically treating the soil, and the use of dusts and foams to eliminate and protect. Chemical treatments are highly effective and, when handled by experts, are safe for humans and pets.

Termite baits are used for monitoring and can also be used for treatment when a toxic bait is used. Baiting systems, whether above or below ground, are a simple, cost-effective and safe way to monitor the area around your home between inspections.

Focus on preemptive protection

When looking for a suitable location to build their nest, termites seek out three things: moisture, wood, and cosy conditions.

It is essential to book an inspection before installing any preventative measures as you may eliminate only some of the colony, making it difficult to locate and destroy the nest for good.

Once you've ensured there are no termites on the property, you can set about protecting your home. Remove any sources of water, which could come in the form of leaking underfloor pipes or rainwater pooling near the house. Similarly, ensure there is adequate ventilation in floor, wall and ceiling cavities. Lack of air circulation increases dampness and humidity, which makes your home the perfect breeding and feeding ground for termites and other pests.

It's also wise to remove dead plant matter, and excess cardboard, carpet and wood from around the house. Termite colonies can create new settlements up to 50 metres away from the original one. Keeping the exterior of the house clear of wood and debris reduces the ability for termites to colonise multiple areas of the house. Install physical barriers between soil and timber, such as stainless steel mesh, metal stump pads or a concrete slab.

Remember, termite barriers are only effective if they are regularly inspected, monitored and maintained.

Unless you have a squad of termite-loving endangered numbats on hand (who eat around 20,000 of these unwelcome household guests a day), a thorough termite management plan is the most effective way of getting rid of them for good. A specialist termite technician will guide you through the process, from assessment of your property to treatments tailored to your needs.