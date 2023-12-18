Top reasons why hiring a campervan is the best way to explore Australia

Here are the top reasons why a campervan is the best way to explore Australia. Picture Shutterstock

This article is in partnership with Travellers Autobarn.



Dreaming of an unforgettable Australian adventure? Then a campervan is your best mate! Say goodbye to rigid travel plans and overcrowded tourist traps. Instead, say g'day to freedom, unseen beauty spots, and even bring along your four-legged buddies for the ride.

Still mulling over whether a campervan is worth it? If you are from Melbourne, Travellers Autobarn can provide you with an amazing campervan experience in Australia!

Now, let's dive into the top reasons why a campervan is the best way to explore Australia.

Embrace the freedom of the open road

Isn't it time you broke free from the constraints of conventional travel? With a campervan, you set your own agenda. No need to worry about flight schedules or the check-in times at hotels. Just pick up your campervan and let the road be your guide. Australia's vast landscapes and hidden gems are yours to discover, at your own pace.

Gone are the days of meticulous itinerary planning and strict route adherence. Fancy an unplanned detour to that quaint coastal town? No problem. Want to linger a little longer by the turquoise waters of a secluded beach? Just park up and enjoy. With a campervan, you have the flexibility to change your plans on a whim or chase the sun if inclement weather sets in.

Ditch the hassle of setting up tents and constantly packing and unpacking. With all your necessities conveniently onboard, you're free to roam the Australian outback, coastlines, and everything in between.

Discover untrodden paths and hidden havens

So, you think you've seen Australia? Well, brace yourself, mate! Thousands of vehicle-friendly campsites abound across this beautiful country, from cosy council campgrounds and well-maintained holiday parks packed with all the mod-cons, to freedom camping spots that let you wake up to nature's symphony. Thanks to your trusty campervan, you can easily veer off the well-trodden tourist routes.

Some of the most spectacular views and unique experiences in Australia aren't under the glitzy city lights but tucked away in the country's hidden corners. From breathtaking sunsets over raw, unspoilt landscapes to magical starlit nights, these secluded spots are a camper's dream come true.

With your home on wheels, you're not just reaching these hard-to-get-to places but actually living in them, even if it's just for a night. Now, isn't that worth more than a rushed day trip?

Experience nature like never before

Ever imagined waking up where you can listen to the birdsong as your alarm clock? Or, how about sipping your morning brew with a curious koala for company? When it comes to van travel, you're not just visiting Australian nature - you're living smack-bang in the middle of it! Australia is a land of diverse wildlife and captivating natural attractions, and there's no better way to soak it all in than from the comfort of your campervan.

From the moment the golden sunrise peeks into your window, till the fiery sunset bathes the landscape in hues of red and orange, you're intimately involved with Mother Nature. Imagine parking up amid the lush rainforests, the air rich with the scent of eucalyptus, as you catch a glimpse of a cassowary sauntering past. Or picture beachside camping, where the playful dance of dolphins in the waves becomes your daily entertainment.

And as night falls, the Australian outback transforms into a celestial wonderland. The moon, the twinkling stars, and the warm glow of your campfire - it's a spectacle that no luxury hotel can match!

Forge friendships on the road

Travelling in a campervan isn't just about the destinations you reach or the sights you see; it's also about the connections you make along the way. Holidays parks aren't just for kids to have a blast on the playgrounds, making new buddies as they frolic around. They're also the perfect setting for adults to strike up a chat, swap travel tales, and share insider tips around the communal barbeque or campfire.

Australian campsites are renowned for their friendly vibe and shared sense of adventure. Here, strangers quickly become friends. Who knows, you might even find another family of intrepid explorers keen to join you on your journey.

Savour the comforts of home while on the move

Who says you can't have your cake and eat it too? With a campervan, you get to indulge in the thrill of exploration without sacrificing the familiar comforts of home. Imagine this: after a day of adventuring, you return to the same cozy bed, kick back, and unwind just like you would in your own living room - only this one has ever-changing views!

From your well-appointed campervan to the fully kitted-out holiday parks along the way, you'll enjoy all the essential comforts - warmth, light, a snug bed, and even hot water for your laundry. The thoughtful design of Britz campervans ensures they're not just economically efficient but also provide that homey feel you crave when you're on the road.