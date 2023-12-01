Building permits vs planning permits: Demystifying the differences

Whether you constructing or renovating, taking the time to understand the difference between planning and building permits could help you avoid any costly mistakes.

If you're embarking on a construction or renovation project, you'll need to navigate the building and planning permit process.

Different projects require different permits. Without them, you will not be able to commence building or demolition works. It's essential that you get it right when applying for your permits. If you don't understand the process, or provide the incorrect information, your project may be delayed or application refused.

Understanding the distinction between building permits and planning permits is a must. While they sound similar, each permit has its own requirements and permissions.

What is a planning permit?

A planning permit is a permission to use land for a certain purpose, or to commence with a development (but not the construction works). A planning permit is not required for all projects, but a building permit generally is. Different state and local government bodies can have different requirements when it comes to planning permits. So you will need to check with your local council, state regulator, or a licensed building surveyor, to see if you do need a planning permit.

What is a building permit?

A building permit is a permission to carry out the designated construction, demolition, or renovation works. This includes everything to do with structural safety. In essence, this type of permit ensures that the project complies with the relevant legislation and requirements, as detailed by state or federal building authorities.

A building permit must be obtained before any works take place. If you go ahead with works without a permit, you can be subject to heavy fines and penalties.

Unfortunately, this is not an uncommon occurrence throughout Australia. Avoid this by ensuring you fully understand which permits are required for your project.

Summarising the key differences

The key differences between the two types of permits are as follows:

A planning permit does not grant permission to commence construction or development works, while a building permit does.

A planning permit explains what is permissible on the site, such as addressing land use and development.

A building permit remains focused on the practical construction elements, including safety standards and legislative requirements.

Why does the distinction matter?

Understanding the difference between the two types of permits avoids confusion. Many builders, homeowners, and developers do become confused about which permissions are required for certain projects. Taking the time to understand the distinction greatly reduces the chance of a costly mistake that could see your project grind to a halt.

How to apply for building permits and planning permits?

Applying for planning permits and building permits can be done through a building surveyor or your local council. Opting to apply through a building surveyor has the added benefit of expert advice, which can be incredibly helpful when understanding the permit process and your obligations.