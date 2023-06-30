What is the Golden Period of childhood development?

What is the Golden Period of childhood development?

Have you ever heard of the nature versus nurture debate?



Yes, genetics play an important role in mapping out your child's predispositions. But it is their everyday experiences, relationships, and play that have the greatest impact on their childhood development.



To give your child the right tools to succeed later in life, and minimise challenges in school and at work, it is vital to involve them in engaging learning and play environments during the Golden Period of development. It is during this time that you can significantly alter their future learning outcomes for the better.

When does the Golden Period occur in children?

The first few years of your child's life are key to creating the foundations for all future learning and development.



A baby's brain starts developing before birth, where genetics and biological factors map out their brain and neural pathways. Then, the real fun begins.



The Golden Period extends from birth to age four and is a very important time for child development.



During this time, your child's brain is starting to learn about emotions by observing yours, forming connections between their senses, becoming increasingly vocal, and learning about the world around them through play and positive relationships.

Why is early childhood development so important

Did you know that by three years of age, your child's brain has approximately 1,000 trillion brain connections?



This is the peak of their neural connectivity, as our brains "prune" away connections that they deem less important, or infrequently used as we age.



Early childhood development is so important because it takes advantage of the rapid brain development and incredible density of brain connections present during the Golden Period.



If your child doesn't have optimal early learning experiences, and a nurturing home, during this period, it becomes more difficult for them to do well in school from the get-go.

How to set your child up for success

Your role as a parent or guardian is paramount. You care for your child and make them feel safe, which is a prerequisite for healthy development.



You also boost their early development by talking, reading, and playing with them as they grow. But, you also have the ability to unlock their potential by enrolling them in early learning development programs.



An early learning environment can accelerate your child's development by providing them with more support, diverse activities and social experiences.

Try the Shichida method during the Golden Period

Too often, children are boxed into standardised learning pathways that don't account for the child's full scope of abilities and interests.



This close-minded approach can hurt their learning and, eventually, their performance in school.



A holistic approach to early learning is a more efficient method to develop your child into a well-rounded little person.



The Shichida method specifically targets the Golden Period of childhood development and encourages brain connections on both sides of your child's brain.



Shichida Early Learning focuses on 'whole brain' training to strengthen your child's memory, cognitive skills, and emotional intelligence.



Not only do Shichida programs help your children hit developmental milestones, but they also enhance your child's natural learning abilities during this important period before it closes forever.

Nurture your child to their full potential

Catering to your child during the Golden Period of development will help them realise their potential from a young age.



Make the most of their incredible capacity to learn in their first four years by providing a safe environment, lots of social interaction, and a wide variety of learning activities that stimulate their whole brain.

