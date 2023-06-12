10 Signs that you have a pest problem in your home

Here are the top 10 telltale signs that you have a pest problem in your home. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.

A couple of bugs here and there never hurt anyone, right? Think again. Pest problems can go from an annoyance to a catastrophe in mere days.

So how do you know if you have a pest problem?

Any sign that there are pests in your home should be met with urgency; there are many services to control your pest issues including professional exterminators that will ensure the pest is identified and eradicated, sparing you the time and stress.

Here are the top 10 telltale signs that you have a pest problem in your home:

1. You regularly see the pest

Pests are experts at hiding, so if you see one that usually means there are more hiding! If you see them constantly, you may already have an infestation on your hands. It's time to call in the professionals.

2. Droppings

Another clear sign that pests are making a bed in your home; droppings will often be found near the inside bin/under the sink areas of your home, in the back of the pantry and in the walls. The shape and size of the droppings will give you a clue as to what kind of pest you may be dealing with. When in doubt, pest control experts can correctly identify the pest you're dealing with.

3. Property damage

Pests can cause damage to your home and your belongings. Termites will eat away at wooden structures which not only leaves obvious visible damage but compromises the integrity of the building which is extremely dangerous. Rodents gnaw at electrical wiring, creating a fire hazard. Moths eat holes in upholstery and clothing. Many other pests can contaminate food and food preparation areas.

4. You have bites on your skin

Itchy red spots? It could be bed bugs, or fleas, or a number of other pests. It's not only unsightly but a sure sign that you need some assistance in getting these pesky critters under control, and quickly!

5. Allergic reactions

Pests, particularly dust mites, leave behind droppings that can cause allergic reactions in some people and will worsen the symptoms of asthma sufferers. If your family's allergy symptoms worsen without any apparent cause, it could be a pest-related issue.

6. Musty smell

Many pests leave behind a musty or foul smell. If cleaning doesn't resolve an odd smell in your home, contact a professional exterminator for advice.

7. Noises

Larger pests such as rodents will create a scurrying noise as they move through the walls and roof cavities of your home, keeping you up at night.

8. Grease build up

Pests like to travel along familiar paths when moving about your home. They leave behind a sticky residue as they pass through, often in corners and narrow spaces.

9. Evidence of nesting

Examining your home with a flashlight may reveal signs that pests are nesting there. Search in the back of cupboards, behind refrigerators and washing machines and in roof cavities.

10. Body parts

If you've found your fair share of insect skin, wings or legs, there's likely more where that came from!

What's bugging you?