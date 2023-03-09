Six ways to be a more conscious spender in 2023

By making a conscious decision to follow these tips every time you shop, you'll be well on your way to becoming a more mindful and ethical consumer in the new year and beyond.

Whether you're looking to be more environmentally friendly, support fair wages and working conditions or simply save some money, learning how to be a conscious consumer is where it all begins.



Conscious consumerism is a concept that has soared in popularity over the last few years, with its main focus being on deliberately making purchasing decisions that have a positive social, economic, and environmental impact.



It is a rising trend amongst people who are looking to fight back against spending culture and promote eco-conscious ideas and mindful spending.

If you are looking to transform your shopping habits for the better, you've come to the right place. Here are six ways you can take control of your spending to be a more conscious shopper in 2023.

Shop pre-loved

If you're looking to be more mindful about your purchases in 2023, nothing beats hitting your local thrift store, charity shop, consignment store or websites such as eBay to find some pre-loved items that are in need of a new home.



One of the most obvious and well-known benefits of buying secondhand is the cost savings, but it really goes much further than that. In most cases, second hand items do not come with packaging and almost always have a hugely positive social and environmental impact.



Moreover, there is a much higher chance of coming across unique or one-of-a-kind items when you shop pre-loved, so the likelihood of you showing up at an event wearing the same thing as someone else is close to none!

Support ethical + sustainable local brands

If you can't find what you need second hand, the next best option is to seek out ethical and sustainable local brands to support. Thankfully, in 2022, there are numerous brands that are dedicated to providing consumers with high quality local goods that have a positive environmental and social impact.



To start with, an ethical brand will ensure that its workers are treated fairly across the supply chain, including policies and practices on forced labour, child labour, worker safety and fair wages. Sustainability comes in the form of ensuring that a brand looks beyond making profit and views other values, such as environmental impact and ethical supply chains

Moreover, shopping locally is a great way to reduce the carbon footprint of your purchase as you are able to bypass the thousands of miles (and tons of fossil fuel emissions) of travel it would otherwise take to get your goods from point A to point B.



If you are unsure about a brand's values, do not hesitate to inquire about their sustainability practices, the origin of their products and so on. Remember - as a customer, you have full rights to this information.

Quality always trumps quantity

Quality over quantity is one of the most helpful mindsets to adopt on your journey to becoming a more conscious shopper. When you choose high-quality items over a higher number of low-quality items, you will notice your items will age better and last you longer.



For example, choosing an ethically made garment that costs a little more but will last you a lifetime is always a better option than purchasing multiple low quality items of clothing that will rip, tear or fade in less than a year (if you're lucky).



Although quality may cost you a little more upfront, you can rest easy knowing that you're actually saving a ton of money in the long run. Not to mention, it's also better for our planet, as it saves valuable natural resources. So, if you're looking to become a more conscious spender in 2023, get rid of one-year wonders and the habit of constant shopping because quality always trumps quantity.

Pay attention to packaging

DId you know that Australians use around a whopping 6 billion plastic bags per year? This doesn't even include all that bubble wrap, plastic film, or polystyrene that most online shopping parcels come wrapped in. Unfortunately, most of these packaging materials are single-use and cannot be recycled or composted.



As a result, they will most likely end up in a landfill where it can take over 1,000 years to decompose, leaching potentially toxic substances into the soil and water.

The truth is, it can be really difficult to completely avoid unnecessary packaging when online shopping, so the next best alternative is to purchase in person as much as possible. Thankfully, many markets and stores now allow (and encourage) customers to use their own bags, bottles and containers.



Shopping in bulk when purchasing ingredients, dry goods or cleaning supplies is also a fantastic way to reduce your plastic waste. If packaging is inevitable, we always suggest opting for more environmentally-friendly materials such as cardboard boxes or paper bags instead of single-use plastic bags.

Top Tip: Before throwing away any plastic packaging into your bin, be sure to look out for plastic identification codes that are often printed on the back or base of plastic packaging.



A large portion of plastic containers and bottles are easily recycled in your yellow-lid recycle bin, so take a moment to familiarise yourself with codes to ensure that you are not accidentally sending recyclables to landfill.

Say no to cheap fast fashion

Fast fashion has taken over the world in recent years due to affordable prices, clothing diversity and ever-increasing accessibility. While all this may sound like a dream come true, the truth is that there is an incredibly dark side to fast fashion that many fail to pay attention to.



Many workers in the fast fashion industry face dangerous working conditions with exposure to toxic chemicals, poor air quality and overcrowding, leading to devastating accidents such as the Rana Plaza collapse in 2013 that killed over 1,000 low-wage workers in Bangladesh.



Aside from abhorrent working conditions, fast fashion garments are also low quality, often made with toxic dyes and chemicals, and are prone to degrade after just a few wears.

In essence, fast fashion is associated with pollution, waste, the promulgation of a "disposable" mentality, low wages, and unsafe workplaces.



The best way to not support this? It's simple - avoid shopping fast fashion at all costs. Instead, look towards local, ethical + sustainable brands that treat their workers fairly and offer high quality garments that are guaranteed to last you a lifetime.

Think before you buy

Last but not least, and probably the most effective tip of all, is to always think before you buy. One of the most important steps to becoming a conscious consumer is to be mindful and intentional with your purchases.



Do you really need to purchase a brand new dress for that upcoming birthday party? Is there something in your wardrobe that you can reuse instead? Do you already have something similar to the product you are looking at? These are the types of questions that every conscious shopper should be asking themselves in 2023 and beyond. If you're not 100% sure about the item you're looking at, don't buy it.



Whilst you may get an instant dopamine hit from an impulse purchase, your long-term mental and financial health will prosper by being more conscious and mindful about your shopping habits.

And there you have it -- six practical and achievable steps to take for anyone who is looking to become a more conscious spender in 2023.

