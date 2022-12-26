How Did WordPress Become the Go-To Website Builder?

When designing websites, there is a wide range of products available. Over the years, however, one CMS has emerged as the dominant player in the website management space - the platform now known as WordPress.

Let's explore how WordPress development evolved from an abandoned blogging system to a digital juggernaut, powering more than two-fifths of all websites in existence today.

The History of WordPress

In 2002, web developers Matt Mullenweg and Mike Little began to work on a web platform, then known as b2/cafelog. At the time, development on this little-known platform had stalled, and as a result, the development community needed a leader. As such, Mullenweg and Little teamed up, creating a fork of the b2/cafelog platform and starting what we now know as WordPress in 2003.

In the years since, WordPress has been developed by a community of developers and enhanced with features such as an enhanced interface, greater customisation options, and improved media options. Over time, these have enabled WordPress to become a leader in the development of content, and it's widely sought after by web developers worldwide.

What's WordPress?

WordPress, as it is now known today, is a Content Management System (CMS), designed for users to build and publish webpages. While this may not seem significant, WordPress has integrated tools such as web templates, themes, and plugins. This allows users to develop content in a way that meets their needs, enabling a high level of customisation with a reduced technical barrier for entry.

Additionally, WordPress comes with a feature-rich toolkit - enabling users to customise nearly every aspect of their websites, such as including advanced search engine optimisation (SEO) technology to improve website search rankings and readability.

In a way, WordPress has become the factory to make high-quality webpages on the internet, provided that you have the right skills and domain expertise to guide you.

How widespread is WordPress?

Unfortunately, identifying what Content Management System an individual site is run on can be difficult. Due to the security implications of knowing what CMS is in operation, many businesses choose to obfuscate their systems to public end users.

However, from sites that can be identified, WordPress represents a dominant position in the internet ecosystem. In fact, it's estimated that as of December 2021, 43% of the internet operated on WordPress installations.

No other CMS comes close to the level of market share that WordPress, which means it's essential for the web developers and marketers of today to understand and utilise the tools that WordPress offers, to get the most out of their online experience.

What makes WordPress so unique?

WordPress is incredibly powerful for developers, as there is a wide range of additional plugins, themes, and tools that can be added to develop a platform to meet a client's needs.

For example, mathematicians can use tools to format formulas and equations in a way that's readable to the end user. Instead of 6/2(1+2), readers can view a version of the formula that's much less ambiguous and far more readable.

SEO marketers, on the other hand, can use plugins and options to create websites that are readable, easy to navigate and drive customer traffic to where you need it to go. In fact, a well-optimised WordPress site can be beneficial in identifying your brand and communicating with your target audience.

How can you use WordPress?

Depending on your use case, there are a number of WordPress options available. For small bloggers that are just getting started, free options such as WordPress.com are available with a limited set of tools available.

However, for businesses looking to make a website that is flexible on all platforms, and well-optimised, many work towards a self-hosted installation option with WordPress, and many businesses work to engage the services of an agency with known WordPress credentials.

This enables users to engage with the know-how and wisdom of an agency that's experienced with using the platform and ultimately build a website that meets the requirements of today's multi-channel web pages.

Ultimately, how you use WordPress is up to you. It's truly an excellent tool for modern website development, making creating content on the internet straightforward and effective for communicators of all shapes and sizes.