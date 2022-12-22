Top financial tips for aspiring first-home buyers

With a little clever financial planning, market research, and perhaps a bit of good timing too, you'll be able to find yourself in your own home a lot sooner than you may think possible. Picture from Shutterstock.

Home ownership is a dream for many young Australians and this certainly comes as no surprise. The opportunity to lay down roots and maintain a steady home address is by no means taken for granted by any first-time home buyers.



This is predominantly because the path to home ownership can feel a bit rocky at times, with plenty of barriers in place that prevent younger generations of Australians being able to enter the market as freely as they may like to.

But this isn't to say that it's impossible for young Australians to be homeowners. In fact, with a little clever financial planning, market research, and perhaps a bit of good timing too, you'll be able to find yourself in your own home a lot sooner than you may think possible.

To help, we've compiled a few financial tips for all aspiring first-home buyers to keep in mind. Read on to help shape your own journey to first-time home ownership.

Understand the real costs of home ownership

The first step for many prospective home buyers is to simply develop a clear understanding of the costs associated with home ownership.



This includes factoring in the costs of home and contents insurance, body corporate fees, council rates, utility bills, home maintenance, and all other costs that you're likely to accrue within a calendar year as a homeowner. This in a nutshell, is why many financial planners dissuade first home buyers from borrowing at their full capacity.

Mortgage repayments can eat up a fair chunk of your monthly earnings, but you don't want to find yourself drowning in debt once you do finally sign your sales contract and get the keys for your very first home, only to realise that you may not be able to comfortably pay your bills or fill up your car as the cost of living continues to rise.



By factoring the estimated costs of maintaining your home alongside loan repayments and paying council and strata fees, you can develop a clearer sense of exactly what kind of home loan you can afford comfortably.

Define your goals in the property market

Although it can be argued that home ownership is really the ultimate goal in itself, it's important to note that buying property is still technically an investment in the property market. As is the case with any investment, it's imperative that you maintain a clear picture of exactly what you're hoping to get out of this particular arrangement.

Are you looking to purchase your first home with the intention of building equity? Are you planning on being an owner-occupier or would you prefer to rent the property out and generate a rental income to supplement your own personal income? And how long do you aim to keep this property roughly?

Whilst the answers to some of these questions may be subject to changes in the market landscape, you should know for the most part exactly what constitutes a successful investment for you as a first-time home buyer. In this regard, keeping your goals in mind can effectively help you make the best moves when it comes to buying your first property, whether it be as an owner-occupier or as a landlord or property investor.

Keep an eye on interest rates

Securing pre-approval for a home loan can feel like a monumental step on the road to home ownership. For starters, obtaining pre-approval will allow you to start bidding at auctions for properties with greater confidence.



Pre-approval can also help you ascertain a clearer, more realistic picture of your borrowing capacity and how it relates to growth in your income or earning potential. But there's more at play when it comes to home loan repayment estimates, which is precisely why you should revisit your loan pre-approval at routine intervals during your home buying process.

More specifically, consistent increases in interest rates have been a major concern for Aussie homeowners over the course of 2022. But economic analysts assert that interest rates will continue to experience some growth over the first few months of 2023. This heralds some bad news for any homeowners that are on variable rate home loans, as they can expect their monthly repayments to rise a handful more times.

Sadly, it's easier for first-time home buyers to find themselves on a variable rate home loan, as lenders provide additional incentives for borrowers to secure these loans over fixed rate loans. This is because variable rate home loans are generally more profitable for lenders.

For this reason, it's imperative that prospective first-home buyers keep track of interest rates throughout their home buying process. Be sure to also use home loan calculators online with current interest rates factored in, just so you can always maintain a clear picture of the potential costs you'll have to bear when buying your home during periods of interest rate growth.

Maintain realistic expectations and keep on saving

In truth, your ability to afford your own home is reliant on so much more than just your borrowing power. But this should not deter you from developing a well-informed strategy for securing the right home loan for the right property at the right time for you.

With that, the best piece of advice that anybody can offer an aspiring first-home buyer is to just be patient, maintain realistic expectations throughout this process, and to just keep practicing your savvy spending habits and cultivating your savings.



There are thousands of properties up for grabs in your city, and chances are you'll find yourself falling in love with a few before the pieces fall into place. And that's okay! Because the longer it takes, the longer you'll be able to save, and the bigger the deposit for your home loan will be.