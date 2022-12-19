Smooth move: Six ways to make packing and unpacking easy

Be sure to pack a bag for each family member with simple food preparation items, chargers, toiletries, snacks, medication, a few changes of clothing and anything else you will need for the first few days in your new home. Picture from Shutterstock.

This is branded content.

So, you've decided it's time for the big move. Whether you've recently purchased your first home or are simply shifting into a new rental, packing and unpacking are two equally tough stages of the moving process.



Not only do you have to pack your entire life into an endless number of cardboard boxes, but you also have to spend a significant amount of time unpacking, rearranging and fitting your life into your new home.



This mammoth task can be especially challenging if you happen to own a lot of belongings, are moving with children or pets, and/or are simply pressed for time due to other work and life commitments.



Thankfully, we're here to help. While moving will always be a challenge, it doesn't have to be stressful.



Today, we share six ways to make packing and unpacking easy to reduce the stress of the moving process, so stick around and read on to find out more!

Storage unit is your best friend

There is no running away from the fact that packing up your house is a huge task that can often take ages to complete.



This can be a real challenge if you are working with a deadline to vacate your current property, making it vital to find solutions that alleviate stress during one of life's most hectic periods. When it comes to easy packing and unpacking, getting your items and belongings out of your home as fast as possible is key.



As such, one of the best things you can do to give yourself peace of mind is to look into renting storage units in Melbourne that will allow you to safely store all your furniture and other items that you won't need until moving into your new house.

Letting some stuff go into storage earlier will allow you to move out in stages and can enable you to tackle things in an organised and efficient way.



Moreover, if you happen to be downsizing, chances are your new home won't be able to accommodate all your belongings.



By making use of a storage unit, you will be able to keep all of your belongings safe until you're ready to give them away or sell them off in your own time.



Afterall, the last thing you want is for your new home to be cluttered with belongings and items of furniture that you don't plan on using!

Take the opportunity to declutter

It's no secret that the less you own, the easier it is to pack -- this is why so many people see moving house as one of the best opportunities to declutter and lighten the load.



We always recommend going through your belongings and identifying things that no longer have a use in your household.



Whether that is a pile of unused clothing, kitchen utensils that are collecting dust or toys that your children have outgrown, consider donating them to your local charity, selling them online or simply giving them away to friends and family.



At the end of the day, decluttering before you move means you won't spend time packing and unpacking things you no longer want or need.



Not only will you use fewer boxes and save money in the process, but you'll also take up less space on the moving truck, and require fewer movers to help you get everything to your new home.

Top Tip: Even if you don't think your home is cluttered, chances are you have at least a small handful of stuff lying around that you could do without. So, get started as soon as possible. The closer you look, the more you'll find.

Organise & label your boxes

Now that you've moved some items into storage and decluttered your home, it's time to start thinking about packing up the rest of your belongings into boxes. This can often be a highly stressful task for many, especially when time is of the essence.



This is also the period which will determine how easy (or difficult) it is to unpack when you relocate to your new home, so be sure to organise and label your boxes from the get go. To start off, we recommend labelling, colour coding or numbering your boxes to help keep everything organised and understood.



While you're at it, be sure to identify boxes that contain fragile items such as dinnerware, glass, ornaments or photo frames which require special care.

Another great tip is to write your labels on the top and side of each and every moving box. This will help to ensure that no matter which way the box is facing, your mover will be aware of what is inside.



The more categorised and labelled boxes are, the easier it will be when the time comes to both move and unpack them. Learn more about how you can label your moving boxes like a pro in this article.

Moral of the story: Knowing the type of items in every box while unpacking will prevent unnecessary stress and scramble in your new home.

Start by cleaning

If you were able to swing by your new home and clean it before moving day, you can skip this step. However, if like most of us, you haven't been able to find the time to give your new space a deep clean, now is the time to get started.



Cleaning your new home before unpacking is by far the best way to ensure that you're able to get rid of a ton of dirt and grime before hanging up your clothes or laying your furniture down, especially if your property has been vacant for a significant amount of time.



After all, it becomes infinitely more difficult to get your space clean when you're trying to maneuver around carpets, tables, sofas and more.



At the end of the day, the goal is to be able to focus solely on unpacking without having to clean anything as you go, so if there are any dusty shelves or dirty floors, take care of those now.

Top Tip: Not sure where to start? Learn more in this move-in house cleaning checklist.

One room at a time

Once your movers have transported all your boxes into your new home, you will be faced with the (sometimes equally stressful) task of now unpacking all your hard work.



Many people find the process of unpacking even more annoying than packing, especially when it feels like the work will never end. If the thought of unpacking your entire home overwhelms you, the best solution is to focus on one room at a time.



Don't worry about getting everything done the first day, and instead, just stick to the essentials.

To start off, move your boxes to the rooms or areas where they will eventually be unpacked. Hopefully you've already labelled those boxes so that you're not putting kitchenware in the bathroom and vice versa. Once your boxes are in their designated rooms, it's time to tackle the task in order of importance.



Generally, we suggest starting with unpacking the kitchen, followed by the bedrooms and bathrooms. Of course, this order is certainly by no means set in stone, so feel free to unpack your bedroom or living room first if that is what best suits your lifestyle and needs.



Learn more about unpacking after moving here.

Don't forget to pack an essentials bag

When you arrive at your new home, there are certain things you'll want to have immediate access to. As such, it is always a good idea to pack one or two boxes or bags with the essentials you will need to eat, sleep, shower, and be ready for your unpacking marathon.



To ensure that you're not searching through boxes in a panicked frenzy for your toothbrush, kettle or any other essential items, be sure to pack a bag for each family member with simple food preparation items, chargers, toiletries, snacks, medication, a few changes of clothing and anything else you will need for the first few days in your new home.



Think of it like going on a trip and pack accordingly.

Top Tip: Place bags or boxes with essential items at the back of your moving truck to allow for easy access. Alternatively, consider transporting small essential items in your personal vehicle a few days prior to the big move.



And there you have it - six simple tips that are guaranteed to make a world of difference in your packing and unpacking routine when moving house.

