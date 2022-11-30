The process of prototyping: How to prepare a product for market

Let's explore how the prototyping process works, and how the use of 3D tools can be helpful for your next project.

Are you looking to bring a new product to the market? Whether you're looking to develop homewares or hydrological equipment, prototyping with 3D scanning services in Melbourne can provide invaluable insights on getting your products ready for the market.

Before one starts to prototype, let's first explore how the prototyping process works, and how the use of 3D tools can be helpful for your next project.

What can you prototype with 3D printing?

Prototyping is an essential part of manufacturing. Thought to have existed as long as invention, design, and development prototyping has taken many forms, from simple devices to complex, multi-stage designs.

In the modern era, new technologies have allowed for the rapid creation, development, and prototyping of technically detailed engineering solutions. Did you know, 3D prototyping has been used to develop all sorts of products, from prosthetic limbs to helicopter engines and much more? It's true, and with new improvements and developments in the industrial sector shifting the ways in which 3D prototyping can be used, we're sure to see even more in the future.

Working with 3D asset tools - computer-aided design files

Once you've decided to use 3D printing to prototype, it's time to develop your 3D model for printing. This typically involves the creation of a model using Computer-Aided Design (CAD) technology.

Depending on how you decide to make your prototype, you may be able to use product schematics and designs to build a CAD file. Alternatively, if you're looking to replicate or reverse-engineer your existing project, scanning methods such as laser scanning and photogrammetry may be useful to create a model of a physical product.

It's important that no matter whether you upload a schematic, or scan your product, your technology is appropriately calibrated and configured. Be sure to check and double-check your measurements - after all, it's not difficult to accidentally check the wrong measurement box and make a potentially costly mistake.

The first prototype - Printing technologies

Once you've created your CAD files, it's time to get them printed. Depending on the type of product, and the specific sort of prototype that you're looking to make, there are a number of different technologies that may be best suited to creating your product.

For example, three well-known 3D printing methods include fused deposit modelling (FDM), stereolithography (SLA), and powder bed fusion (PBF). Each has its variations, from different print times to specific levels of fidelity that can only be achieved with certain products. It's best to consult a professional at this stage to determine what particular printing technology will best meet your needs.

Refine, review, reprint

Now you've printed your first prototype, it's time to review it. Of course, it's encouraged to take a moment to celebrate - you've made your first prototype, and that can be an exhilarating experience.

Once you've taken your moment of celebration, it's time to test your prototype. Depending on the use case, that could take a variety of forms - for example, in the manufacture of prosthetic limbs, it may be appropriate to test for function, fit and form on a patient, before the production of a final, more heavy-duty prosthetic.

Of course, this can vary, depending on the project and the application of the prototype. Perhaps it's a homemade project, in which case, you'll want to make sure that it works for your potential use case. In a corporate environment, this might result in more rigorous testing to ensure that the product meets certain safety and operational standards.

As your testing is ongoing, don't be afraid to bring changes to your design team. After all, the purpose of a prototype isn't to be firmly set on a final product and refuse to make changes. It's a time to learn, identify what's a benefit or detriment to the product, and making reasonable changes to accommodate the needs of stakeholders.

Prototyping can take many stages, so don't be dissuaded if your prototype doesn't form the final product. After all, even the most advanced technology manufacturers around the world have to prototype their most advanced technologies, often many years before they hit the market.

The final step - production!

So, your prototype, refinement, and review are complete. Now it's time to take the product and get it into production. Whether you're a small-scale producer or a large-scale manufacturer, this can be an exciting experience - taking a product that you've put a lot of effort into and making something of it.