A brush with Bruxism and other common dental problems

Fortunately, your local dentist in Epping can help individuals maintain good oral health, as regular dental checkups and cleanings help to remove plaque and tartar. Picture from Shutterstock.

This is branded content.

Dental problems are among the most common health concerns in the world. From mild gum disease to tooth decay, millions of people suffer from some form of dental condition.

Most people understand the importance of good dental hygiene, but many do not realise that oral health is essential to overall health and well-being.



The mouth is full of bacteria, and if these bacteria are not kept in check, they can lead to a number of serious health problems, including gum disease, tooth decay, and even heart disease.

Fortunately, your local dentist in Epping can help individuals maintain good oral health. Regular dental checkups and cleanings help to remove plaque and tartar, which can build up on teeth and lead to cavities.



In addition, regular dental visits can spot any potential problems early and take steps to prevent them from becoming more serious.

As a result, routine visits to the dentist in Epping plays an important role in maintaining good oral health. Here are some of the common dental problems that your local dentist can assist with:

Bruxism

Bruxism is the medical term for grinding, gnashing or clenching your teeth. It can be caused by stress, anxiety, sleep disorders or misaligned teeth. Symptoms of bruxism may include headache, jaw pain or soreness and tooth wear.

If you think you may be grinding your teeth at night, talk to your dentist about getting a night guard. Night guards are designed to protect your teeth from the damage caused by bruxism and can help to relieve symptoms.



In severe cases, surgery may be necessary to correct the alignment of your teeth. However, most people with bruxism can find relief with treatment.

Severe bruxism may contribute to temporomandibular disorders (TMD), which are problems with the joints and muscles that control the lower jawbone.



TMD can cause pain in your face, neck, jaw and head. Treatment for bruxism depends on the severity of the condition.

If bruxism is mild and is not causing any damage to your teeth or jaws, no treatment may be necessary. However, if you have moderate or severe symptoms, your doctor may recommend one or more of the following treatments:

Mouth guards or splints

Relaxation techniques

Botox injections

Behaviour modification

Anti-anxiety medications

Antidepressants

Cavities

A Cavity, also called dental caries, is a hole that forms in your teeth. Cavities are caused by bacteria in your mouth that produce acids.



These acids eat away at your tooth enamel, causing a cavity to form. If the cavity is not treated, it can continue to grow larger and eventually reach the nerve of your tooth, causing pain and infection.

Cavities are more likely to form in certain areas of your mouth, such as the back of your molars. Molars have deep grooves that bacteria can hide in, making them more difficult to clean.



You can help prevent cavities by brushing and flossing regularly and visiting your dentist for routine checkups. If you do get a cavity, it can be treated with a filling or crown.

Cavities are a common problem, but many people don't know how they form. Cavities occur when bacteria in your mouth interact with sugary or starchy foods to produce acid.



This acid then breaks down the hard outer layer of your tooth, known as enamel. Once the enamel is damaged, the bacteria can enter the inner layers of your tooth and cause further damage.

Cavities can also lead to pain, sensitivity, and infection. While cavities are most commonly seen in children, adults can also be affected.



The best way to prevent cavities is to brush twice a day with fluoride toothpaste and floss regularly. If you do get a cavity, it can be treated with a filling or crown.

Tooth Decay

Tooth decay is one of the most common oral health problems, and it can occur when plaque buildup weakens the enamel.



Plaque is a sticky film of bacteria that constantly forms on the teeth, and it reacts with the sugars in food to produce acids. These acids then eat away at the enamel, causing cavities.

Tooth decay can also lead to gum disease, which is an infection of the tissue that surrounds and supports the teeth. If left untreated, tooth decay and gum disease can result in tooth loss.



Fortunately, there are steps that can be taken to prevent tooth decay. Brushing and flossing regularly helps to remove plaque from the teeth, and using fluoride-containing products can help to strengthen the enamel.

In addition, eating a balanced diet and avoiding sugary drinks can also help to reduce the risk of cavities. By taking these steps, you can help to keep your smile healthy and bright.

Gum Disease

Gum disease, also known as periodontal disease, is a serious infection of the gums that can lead to tooth loss. It is caused by a build-up of plaque, a sticky film of bacteria that forms on teeth.



If plaque is not removed, it hardens into tartar, which can irritate the gums and cause them to become inflamed. This inflammation is called gingivitis, and if left untreated, it can progress to periodontitis.

Periodontitis causes the gums to pull away from the teeth, creating pockets where more bacteria can collect.



The bacteria in these pockets release toxins that damage the bone and connective tissue that support the teeth. As the disease progresses, the teeth may become loose and eventually fall out.

Gum disease is a serious condition that requires prompt treatment by a dentist or dental hygienist. Early diagnosis and treatment can help prevent the progression of gum disease and save your smile.

Tooth Loss

Tooth loss is a common problem, affecting people of all ages. There are many different causes of tooth loss, including decay, gum disease, injury, and infection.

Tooth decay is one of the most common causes of tooth loss. It occurs when bacteria in the mouth create acids that eat away at the enamel of the teeth. This can eventually lead to cavities, which can cause the teeth to fall out.

Gum disease is another common cause of tooth loss. Gum disease occurs when the gums become inflamed and begin to pull away from the teeth.



This can eventually lead to the formation of pockets around the teeth, which can become infected and cause the teeth to fall out.

Injury and infection are also common causes of tooth loss. Injury can occur if you fall or have an accident that damages your teeth. Infection can occur if your teeth become infected with bacteria or fungus.



If left untreated, these infections can eventually kill the tooth and cause it to fall out.



Thankfully, there are a number of ways to prevent and treat these common dental problems. Brushing and flossing regularly can help to remove plaque and bacteria from the teeth, and regular dental checkups can help to identify problems early on.