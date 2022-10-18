Romantic getaways: A guide for young Aussie couples

If a couple stay together for a certain amount of time, another first begins to sparkle on the horizon: that first romantic getaway. Picture supplied

This is branded content.

There's no denying the power of a first moment. They can be great, they can be god-awful. The first time you rode your bike without training wheels. The first time you went to the dentist. We all know them, have all had them leave some lasting impression on who we are.

Perhaps no one, though, feels these first moments as pronounced, as all-encompassing as young couples do. That first time holding hands. That first date at the movies. That first kiss!



And, if a young couple stay together for a certain amount of time, another first begins to sparkle on the horizon: that first romantic getaway. The thought of it alone is enough to give you both butterflies of excitement and pangs of anxiety at what to do next.

But don't worry, as daunting as it may seem, it's really just an awesome excuse to have lots of fun together. Here is a simple but helpful guide to planning a romantic getaway.

Relax into it

We know what you're thinking: I'll relax when I'm on holiday! And while, yes, we agree it's crucial that you do relax when you're finally on your getaway, it's equally crucial that you relax when planning your getaway. And when we say relax we don't mean sit on the couch and conserve energy; we mean relax the pressure and expectations on yourself to plan the perfect getaway.



Remember, it's just a getaway; you're not organising the next Olympics. There is nothing worse than arriving at your destination and feeling mentally burnt-out from over-organising.

Start by making a shortlist of the places you fancy visiting. Aim for half a dozen or so destinations. Next, give each destination a score from one to five, one being, say, 'nice' and five being something like 'oh-my-god-is-this-heaven-on-earth?' That way, if it turns out that heaven is fully booked or it's the wrong season to visit, you can simply move down the list and try somewhere else.

Once you've settled on a destination, break the planning down into simple categories. Things like, travel, accommodation, meals, etc. Then, simply focus on one category at a time. By doing this, you'll find you'll have all the necessary elements taken care of in no time. What's also great about this approach is the list doubles as a bucket list, meaning you can simply refer back to it for future getaways.

Less is more

If this is your first getaway together it's natural that you will want to make it the best it can possibly be. And for anyone new to the getaway game this will probably mean doing as many fun and memorable things as possible. Which is fine. In fact, it's a great approach, if it is the approach you're after.



If it's not, there's a chance you might find yourself falling in a heap by the halfway point of the getaway. There's no use overstuffing your itinerary and overstimulating yourself if that was never the goal from the beginning. It's a getaway, not a trip to Disneyland.

A good rule of thumb is to always plan less activities than you think you need. For example, if your getaway is for five days, only plan activities for three of those days. And for each of those three days, only plan one activity. What this does is gives you plenty of space in between.



Part of what makes a getaway so wonderful is you're on your own time, and if that means lying in bed all day or spending hours by the pool, then giving yourself space will allow this. Space also equates to flexibility, which for any getaway is a handy ace to have, given that factors like the weather could care less about your best-laid plans.

Stay in the moment

By now, you're probably sensing a theme. And the reason we keep pressing it is because it's much easier said than done. And probably the toughest thing to nail on any getaway is to stay in the moment. It's tough not through lack of awareness; how often are we reminded that's it important not to lament the past or try to predict the future but rather, to enjoy the present moment?



It's tough because so much of our lives is filtered through a digital device. Which, for the most part, is fine. The problem is if you stick to your usual routine when it comes to social media, etc, you'll find the getaway is over before you've had a chance to blink.

But you can stay in the moment, if you set your mind to it. Simple steps like sorting out an automated reply for work emails and keeping app notifications on silent will buy you more time in the present, which is the point. The whole reason couples first started going on getaways was to do just that: get away. This is an opportunity for you both to forget everything else in your life for a few moments and just enjoy each other.