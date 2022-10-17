Operation DIY: How to do-up your living space

Whether you're a DIY beginner or a master at all things related to home renovation, there are numerous options and projects that anyone can undertake to refresh a tired living space.Picture supplied

You know what they say - home is where the heart is. A home is meant to be a personal haven that offers respite at the end of a long and tiring day.



As such, creating an inviting, warm and beautifully decorated living space should be top on the list of priorities for any homeowner or renter. If your home is starting to look tired or feeling less like a personal haven and more like a cluttered, unorganised mess, a DIY home makeover may just be exactly what you need to refresh your space and inject some zest into your daily life.

Whether you're a DIY beginner or a master at all things related to home renovation, there are numerous options and projects that anyone can undertake to refresh a tired living space. In today's article, we share 7 of our favourite DIY projects to completely transform your home, so grab your tool kit and read on to find out more!

1. Simply rearrange your layout

If you're not looking to spend a dime on your DIY living space makeover, one of the easiest things you can do is to simply rearrange your layout. Working with what you already have and reimagining your space by clearing up clutter, moving pieces of furniture around and switching up your accessories and decor is a fantastic way to breathe new life into even the most tired of spaces.



Some of our favourite ideas when it comes to rearranging interior layouts include:

- Switching up the location of your couch and coffee table;

- Mounting storage cube units that have been sitting on the floor on a wall instead (be sure to look into the best drills for this task) ;

- Changing the positioning of your bed and nightstand; and

- Repositioning house plants for a simple yet dramatic change.

Of course, you are not limited to just these suggestions, so be sure to think outside of the box and get a friend or family member to help you out. Learn more about the basics of rearranging furniture in this helpful article.

2. Give your upholstered furniture a good clean

Does your couch, armchair or ottoman look like it has had better days? Over time, upholstered furniture ends up becoming a gathering place for bacteria, dirt, stains and marks. If you have pets or children, you'll know exactly what we are talking about.



Thankfully, giving your space an instant makeover doesn't require you to throw your beloved couch out. In fact, all you need to do is get your hands on an upholstery cleaner or spot cleaner that will have your furnishings looking brand new in under an hour.



Say goodbye to unsightly food stains, wine stains, scuff marks and more; and hello to a bright, beautiful and brand new looking couch, armchair or ottoman that is sure to breathe new life into your space. Find out more about the best upholstery cleaners in 2022 here.

Fun Fact: As an added bonus, giving your upholstered pieces much needed clean is also a great way to improve your air quality and get rid of problems such as mould, dust, mildew and allergens.

3. Splash on a new coat of paint

For an instant lift to any space, nothing beats a fresh coat of paint. A brand new coat of paint is a budget-friendly option that will completely transform your rooms with minimal effort and time. If you've never attempted to repaint a space on your own, chances are you may feel somewhat intimidated by the task at hand.



Thankfully, repainting your space doesn't have to be difficult and there are numerous resources online dedicated to helping you perfect the job. Whether you're simply looking to refresh existing wall paint or in the mood to completely change things up, all you will need are a couple of tools - paint, a paint brush, a paint roller and a clear plastic drop sheet - to give your space the ultimate in makeovers.

Learn more about how to buy the best interior paint here.

4. Curate a feature wall

Piggybacking off the last pointer, curating a feature wall is another fantastic way of transforming your space with minimal effort and maximum effect.



The beauty of a feature wall is that it can be anything you like - whether you're looking to introduce contrast with a bold colour of paint, create a wall gallery filled with your favourite photographs and artwork or looking to add timber panelling for added texture, a feature wall is a fantastic way to give your interiors a striking and decorative focal point.



Additionally, a statement wall can reinvigorate the style of your home without the expense of redecorating or repainting your entire space.

Top Tip: If you have an existing fireplace or mantle, creating a feature wall is a fantastic way of highlighting focal points and areas in the home. Consider adding a feature wall in your living room or on the wall behind your headboard in a bedroom. Explore 31 feature walls for every room in your home here.

5. Upcycle and refurbish old furniture

Do you have old pieces of furniture that are looking a little rundown or outdated? Instead of donating these pieces or giving them away, a great way of reviving them is to consider upcycling and refurbishing. Depending on your level of DIY expertise, you could consider repainting old furniture with a fresh coat of chalk or mineral paint, or replacing worn out hardware with newer, more modern options.



The beauty about upcycling is that it is a learn-as-you-go process, and you can seek inspiration from hundreds of websites, articles and YouTube channels dedicated to furniture flipping.

Fun Fact: Giving older pieces a makeover will also significantly reduce your contribution to landfills, thus helping to reduce waste and cut down on your carbon footprint. Furthermore, upcycling is a great way of adding personalised style to your home interior at a much lower cost than buying new.

6. Create DIY living room art

If you're sick and tired of the generic prints and artwork on the market, it just may be time to consider channelling your inner creativity with DIY living room art. To start off, simply head to your local art store and purchase blank canvases that you can paint and place prominently above a mantel or sofa.



Depending on your individual taste and preference, you may consider using paints in your favourite hues, brushing on a variety of cool geometric shapes or simply splattering colours at random for a quirky, abstract composition. DIY living room art doesn't have to be limited to painting either - there are a number of other options including macrame art, tapestry weaving, basket wall art and more.

Top Tip: Thankfully, many retailers such as Kmart and Target also have dedicated arts and crafts sections featuring hundreds of different paints, textures, materials, canvases and frames to choose from.

7. Don't forget a pop of green

Last but not least, the finishing touches on your home DIY project should always include adding a pop of green. We are huge fans of indoor plants for both their aesthetic value and the numerous mental, physical and psychological benefits they offer. Some easy-to-care for indoor plants that require little to no ongoing maintenance on your part include the ever-hardy Snake Plant, Monstera Deliciosa, Fiddle Leaf Fig and more.

Top Tip: If indoor plants aren't quite your cup of tea, you may also consider the addition of fresh flowers to your interior decor. The beauty of freshly cut flowers is that they are interchangeable and seasonal, allowing you to curate the perfect dynamic living space throughout the year.

___________