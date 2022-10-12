6 'old school' fashion tips that are still relevant today

In the wise words of American fashion designer Zac Posen, "Elegance is timeless. It withstands trends; it withstands the commercialisation of what fashion and style have become".



Fashion trends come and go, but the true essence of style is enduring. Fashion is much more than just wearing the latest fad that is trending on social media; it's also about wearing looks that are timeless and elegant. If you are someone who is looking to update your wardrobe or embrace a new look that will stand the test of time, you've chanced upon the perfect article.

In this article, we've culled the ultimate in timeless fashion tips from the best: designers, lifestyle experts and seasoned fashionistas. Today, we share 6 'old school' fashion tips that have stood the test of time and are still relevant today, tomorrow and forevermore. If you are ready to start living your most stylish life, simply read on to find out more!

1. It's all about the fit

No matter how glamorous or expensive your outfit is, it is never going to live up to its full potential if it is ill-fitting or failing to compliment your natural body type. The truth is, a lot of the clothing available at stores are general fits that are mass produced and usually not customised to our own bodies.



If you're ever encountered a pair of pants that are loose at the waist but tight on the hips, you'll know exactly what we are talking about. Nothing is more frustrating than finding the perfect cocktail dress, only to realise that it doesn't fit your proportions, resulting in a look that more resembles 'couch potato' than runway chic.



The solution? Well, there are many to choose from, including getting your clothing tailor made, making alterations or simply investing in quality shapewear and hosiery in Melbourne to even out lumps and bumps for the perfect silhouette. It's also always a good idea to figure out your body shape/type, and to dress in accordance to flatter your figure rather than trying to hide it.

Fun Fact: Did you know that properly fitted clothes actually last longer because they don't experience certain wear tear that occurs with ill-fitted clothes? Not only will you look a million bucks, but you'll also be saving a considerable amount of money along the way. No pun intended!

2. Your lingerie matters

Rolling off the previous point, the type of lingerie you wear matters. Aside from allowing you to feel like the goddess that you are, lingerie plays a huge role in how your clothing looks, feels and sits on your body.



For example, the perfect dress is quickly ruined by a more than visible panty line, while an improperly fitted bra may result in unwanted bulges that detract from that amazing top you just purchased. If you feel like your underwear is ruining your outfits or detracting from your overall style, it just may be time to book an appointment for a professional bra fitting.



Aside from transforming your look, your lingerie also has the power to protect your health and increase your self confidence by tenfold...and that is something you most certainly deserve!

3. Everyone looks good in a little black dress

If you are looking for a wardrobe staple that is classless, timeless and ageless, look no further than the tried and tested little black dress. Introduced by CoCo Chanel in the 1920s and further soaring in popularity thanks to Audrey Hepburn in the classic movie Breakfast With Tiffany's, the sophisticated, simple and versatile LBD is listed as one of the must-have items for every woman's wardrobe.



Most importantly, it can easily be dressed up or down: paired with a jacket and pumps for the perfect work outfit, or worn with designer heels and a stylish clutch for the perfect evening ensemble.

Fun Fact: The little black dress retained its popularity even throughout the Great Depression due to the desire for affordable clothing. It combined elegance with economy which was much needed at the time. Talk about standing the test of time!

4. Minimalism: Avoid over accessorising

When it comes to accessorising any look or outfit, it is always a good idea to adopt the concept of less is more. When trying to achieve a timeless look, it is always beneficial to stick to one or two statement pieces rather than several different counterparts. Wearing too many accessories at once can ruin a look, and timeless fashionistas stick to a select few sleek options that will only enhance their outfits rather than distract.



However, that doesn't mean that your outfits need to be boring - by investing in quality pieces, you'll be able to add a certain pizazz to even the simplest of outfits, without overdoing it or looking tacky.

5. Always invest in quality basics

When it comes to curating a wardrobe that will stand the test of time, one cannot go wrong by investing in quality basics. Basics are items that belong in every woman's wardrobe and can carry them across a variety of different settings. Unsurprisingly, over the years, we've heard the same advice over and over again: splurge a little on basic wardrobe essentials so that you always have access to quality pieces that stand the test of time.

Some examples of quality closet staples include structured blazers, versatile coats, classic white button downs, neutral trousers/slacks/jeans and staple footwear that form the perfect foundation for layering and creating a timeless look.



Something as simple as a structured blazer can be paired with a variety of different outfits - from the classic LBD to a pair of neutral slacks and a button down shirt - for the ultimate in stylish ensembles. These pieces not only look great, but will be worn time and time again, thus making them well worth the investment.

6. Quality always trumps quantity

When it comes to the age old debate of quality VS quantity, you can bet your bottom dollar that quality always comes out triumphant. In today's world of fast fashion and cheap clothing, it can be all too tempting to spend $200 on 10 outfits rather than blowing it on one singular item of clothing. However, fast fashion finds are often made with lower quality fabrics, dyes and chemicals that not only lack longevity, but also negatively contribute as one of the largest polluters of clean water globally.



Whenever possible, we recommend sourcing high-quality clothes and accessories because the difference in quality is always visually apparent. Not to mention, high quality clothing always lasts longer than cheap fabrics and designs that fade, rip or tear after a few washes, thus actually saving you money in the long run.

And there you have it - six tried and tested fashion tips that have stood the test of time and still remain relevant in 2022 and beyond. At the end of the day, achieving the personal image you desire doesn't have to be a challenge, especially when you follow these old school tips that are sure to help you achieve your goal.