What does a Master of Data Science entail?

Most fields of scientific discovery require a high level of data analysis, so what separates Data Science itself into its own defined area of study? Picture supplied

Data Science is one of those many professions that did not exist in decades past, and this usually creates some ambiguity for those who are unsure what it entails. After all, most fields of scientific discovery require a high level of data analysis, so what separates Data Science itself into its own defined area of study? Let's uncover what a Master's of Data Science entails and what sort of professions this qualification can uncover.

Unpacking analytics

Analytics is more than just a buzzword, as every sector has adopted some type of analytical focus in their business. Analytics is a set of data sets that capture the activity of a business, product or service and communicate insights and trends that are often undetected. Analytics are typically quantitative and not qualitative and are presented through statistics. A professional who works in data science will have an intermediate knowledge of analytics, and their ability to design and interpret analytics is unlike any other professional.

One of the core subjects and competencies within a master of Data Science is 'applied analytics', so expect to see this term frequently if you are researching education options.

Data ethics and governance

Data ethics and governance are very important components in the Data Science arena. Just because we can mine for illuminating data insights does not mean that this is ethical. Data scientists must manage the ethics and governance within their role and also be a watchdog for businesses and trends that are encroaching on the public right to privacy.

If we look at the recent data breach that occurred at Optus, that is a prime example of data ethics and governance not being withheld within the organisation. Optus, going forward, will have to create secure frameworks that protect the data of its customers, and a data scientist will likely be tasked with diagnosing the issue and building a better data management system.

Machine learning and AI

A smart system is one that does not require instruction at every turn, which is why Data Scientists are interested in designing systems that implement machine learning. Machine learning is essential for software of the online system operating based on patterns and data learning. For example, if an employee uses a time logging system and leaves early every Thursday, over time, the time logging system will prompt the employee to log their time at the point in the day where they will typically sign off.

AI (artificial intelligence) is quite similar to machine learning. Machine learning is all about learning based on data, whereas AI is about mimicking human behaviour. There is a huge boom in AI, and many businesses are scrambling to implement these systems in their own business to save on resources and time. Data Scientists will conduct many testing and learning activities with the mission to steer AI toward greater accuracy.

Strategy and innovation

It might seem that the role of a Data Scientist is about putting out fires and safeguarding situations that might pose a threat to the public or a business. While this is true, there is also lots of opportunity to innovate and design strategies that can change industries and have a significant impact. Data Scientists that have a creative streak and who love to put their theories to the test will have great success in this role. Having the skills to create new digital products and be able to immediately assess their success through analytics and other data tools puts a Data Scientist in a unique position to truly innovate.

Fluency in all technical languages and products

Studying Data Science will expose you to so many different tools, products and technical languages. Like any profession, it is always advantageous to have an understanding of different disciplines, so you will set yourself up for success if you adopt an open mind when it comes to using different programs and approaches. You are also going to find that employers will work with their preferred systems, so being fluent in all of these systems is ideal.

You do not have to wait to commence your study to throw yourself into these systems, so start reading position descriptions to get a sense of what employers are looking for. This is a great way to upskill yourself.

