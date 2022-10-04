Warehouse wisdom: How to keep your assets safe from theft

Many new technological innovations can help us better prepare for unfortunate cases of theft; the earlier we implement these measures, the better. Picture supplied by Scott Blake on Unsplash.

This is branded content.

Businesses realise now more than ever how important it is to keep your staff members safe and your assets. Thieves are becoming more sophisticated, and expensive equipment is disappearing for those businesses not implementing the proper protocols. Not only is it a loss of investment, but your time to complete tasks will increase as you wait for new gear, which could result in significant delays.

Thankfully there are many ways we can improve security in our workplace. Many new technological innovations can help us better prepare for unfortunate cases of theft; the earlier we implement these measures, the better. In this post, we will go through some fundamental ways you can help protect your assets from theft onsite.

Implement perimeter security

The first thing you should do is ensure that the perimeter of your business or worksite is secure. This process involves checking entrances and exits of your perimeter and ensuring they are secure enough to deter potential thieves. You may have to install fencing or more robust doors; you should consider windows or ventilation because these also can facilitate entry from unwanted thieves. Don't skip this step because you may have the most advanced security system, but breaches are accessible due to poor perimeter security.

Record inventory equipment

You cannot improve what you cannot track, and this is especially the case for equipment you need for your business. Having adequate tracking of your equipment and who is using the equipment is the first line of defence in protecting your gear. Multiple technological advancements assist us in keeping track of equipment, such as Inventory Control Systems, which can be very useful.

Train employees

Training employees in security practices is another vital step, employees are the lifeblood of your business, and if they aren't aware of the correct methods of operation, you'll experience issues. Having adequate training will ensure staff know how to manage equipment, ensuring things aren't lost, and all equipment is accounted for in your business. Additionally, you should ensure that staff are aware of how to operate new security technology regularly.

Put up signage

Installing security signage to deter theft and improve safety conditions can be a simple but very effective method to enhance your security situation. The signage will almost wholly stop potential thieves by putting doubt into their minds about the risk of stealing from your premises. Most will just move on to the next business and avoid yours, and staff being aware of safety practices in a more direct method, signage can be beneficial.

Implement site access cards

Stricter site access and security measures can result in a powerful overall security system. Implementing site access cards will ensure you know everyone who enters and exits your business. This makes tracking theft easier and ensures that only authorised visitors are allowed to enter. This security is vital if you're serious about protecting your investments.

CCTV and alarm systems

The combination of CCTV and alarms is common but highly effective in preventing thieves and checking the activity in your business. You can install both these systems and train your security staff to operate this equipment giving you an extremely secure setup. These combinations can identify staff and visitors in your business, helping you keep track of everything.

Conclusion

Getting your security systems up to scratch and regularly updated can be tedious but worthwhile. Having your security systems in place will not only deter thieves but will assist you in tracking down individuals that may have stolen equipment. If you're a business owner, you should check the safety of your assets and staff members. Protecting your assets goes hand-in-hand with protecting your customers and staff members, so make sure you're proactive and not reactive.