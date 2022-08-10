Isuzu D-MAX Review: The best pickup truck for your everyday needs

This article is in partnership with Car Expert.
Is there a ute with everything you need without costing you an arm and a leg? If so, we're pretty sure the Isuzu D-MAX fits the bill.
This trusty vehicle is perfect for your daily commutes, weekend off-roading, or even as a workhorse for small businesses.
The compact ute offers a spacious cabin with a comfortable interior, capable engine performance, and valuable features.
Let's closely review Isuzu D-Max at what makes this rugged machine tick.
The D-MAX has been around for quite some time, but it's still as popular as ever.
Introduced in 2005 as the replacement for the N-Series, this versatile truck is available as a Standard Cab, Double Cab, and Hi-Rider model.
In terms of size, the D-MAX falls in the middle of the Full-Size and Mid-Size categories. It's just the right size for families and small businesses, as it has ample space for five passengers and room for hauling cargo.
The D-MAX was built to excel in a variety of applications. It can haul heavy loads, tow heavy trailers, and even easily tackle off-roading.
The stylish exterior features a bold grille, large wraparound headlights, and a muscular bumper. You'll see a bold chrome garnish and large tail lights at the rear.
The D-MAX's bold design is instantly recognisable. The wide grille, which features a chrome garnish, is flanked by powerful headlamps. The tail lights are equally as powerful. The D-MAX is a bit shorter and broader than other mid-size trucks.
You'll find ample ground clearance at the rear, making this an ideal truck for off-roading.
In the long run, the D-MAX has proven reliable and dependable, making it an excellent choice for everyday needs.
D-MAX's interior is spacious and comfortable for passengers, even for long road trips. It's equipped with large armrests and a roomy console for storage.
The D-MAX offers a flexible seating arrangement, allowing you to fold down the rear seats for added storage.
The D-MAX is powered by a 3.0L turbocharged diesel engine capable of producing up to 433NM of torque. The engine is mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission, which offers smooth shifts and responsive performance.
The D-MAX offers a decent amount of power for daily driving needs, but you may struggle to keep up with traffic on the highway.
The D-MAX's towing capacity is rated at 2.95T, which makes it a good option for hauling your gear. This truck is also capable of off-roading, thanks to its 4-wheel solid drive system.
The D-MAX has plenty of safety features to keep occupants safe.
The standard model includes anti-lock brakes, hill descent control, traction control, and a tire pressure monitoring system.
The Safety Pack model adds a reversing camera, collision warning system, and lane departure warning.
For more advanced safety features, you can upgrade to the Luxury model. This model features various advanced safety features, such as blind spot monitoring, lane change assist, and adaptive cruise control.
The Isuzu D-MAX is a versatile truck ideal for everyday needs. It's spacious and comfortable, with a powerful engine and a long list of standard features.
While this truck has everything you need, it won't break the bank. Now that you know what makes the D-MAX tick, it's time to go out and test drive one for yourself.