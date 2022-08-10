Isuzu D-MAX Review: The best pickup truck for your everyday needs

The Isuzu D-MAX was built to excel in a variety of applications. It can haul heavy loads, tow heavy trailers, and even easily tackle off-roading. Picture: Supplied

This article is in partnership with Car Expert.



Is there a ute with everything you need without costing you an arm and a leg? If so, we're pretty sure the Isuzu D-MAX fits the bill.



This trusty vehicle is perfect for your daily commutes, weekend off-roading, or even as a workhorse for small businesses.



The compact ute offers a spacious cabin with a comfortable interior, capable engine performance, and valuable features.



Let's closely review Isuzu D-Max at what makes this rugged machine tick.

Meet the Isuzu D-MAX

The D-MAX has been around for quite some time, but it's still as popular as ever.



Introduced in 2005 as the replacement for the N-Series, this versatile truck is available as a Standard Cab, Double Cab, and Hi-Rider model.



In terms of size, the D-MAX falls in the middle of the Full-Size and Mid-Size categories. It's just the right size for families and small businesses, as it has ample space for five passengers and room for hauling cargo.

The D-MAX was built to excel in a variety of applications. It can haul heavy loads, tow heavy trailers, and even easily tackle off-roading.



The stylish exterior features a bold grille, large wraparound headlights, and a muscular bumper. You'll see a bold chrome garnish and large tail lights at the rear.

Isuzu D-MAX design

The D-MAX's bold design is instantly recognisable. The wide grille, which features a chrome garnish, is flanked by powerful headlamps. The tail lights are equally as powerful. The D-MAX is a bit shorter and broader than other mid-size trucks.

You'll find ample ground clearance at the rear, making this an ideal truck for off-roading.



In the long run, the D-MAX has proven reliable and dependable, making it an excellent choice for everyday needs.



D-MAX's interior is spacious and comfortable for passengers, even for long road trips. It's equipped with large armrests and a roomy console for storage.

The D-MAX offers a flexible seating arrangement, allowing you to fold down the rear seats for added storage.

Isuzu D-MAX performance

The D-MAX is powered by a 3.0L turbocharged diesel engine capable of producing up to 433NM of torque. The engine is mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission, which offers smooth shifts and responsive performance.



The D-MAX offers a decent amount of power for daily driving needs, but you may struggle to keep up with traffic on the highway.

The D-MAX's towing capacity is rated at 2.95T, which makes it a good option for hauling your gear. This truck is also capable of off-roading, thanks to its 4-wheel solid drive system.

Isuzu D-MAX safety features

The D-MAX has plenty of safety features to keep occupants safe.



The standard model includes anti-lock brakes, hill descent control, traction control, and a tire pressure monitoring system.



The Safety Pack model adds a reversing camera, collision warning system, and lane departure warning.

For more advanced safety features, you can upgrade to the Luxury model. This model features various advanced safety features, such as blind spot monitoring, lane change assist, and adaptive cruise control.

Other Features of the D-MAX

The D-MAX comes with a spacious cabin featuring suitable quality materials.

This truck has a powerful engine with a smooth 6-speed automatic transmission.

It offers ample power for towing heavy loads and hauling heavy cargo.

The D-MAX is equipped with powerful brakes and an Electronic Brake Distribution system.

The robust 4-wheel drive system can tackle challenging off-road terrains.

This truck has a long list of standard features, including power windows and door locks, climate control, and an audio system with a CD player.

Pros - What we like about the Isuzu D-MAX

This truck offers ample passenger space, with ample legroom and headroom.

The D-MAX has a spacious cabin with ample storage space and is excellent for long road trips.

The D-MAX's strong engine and transmission offer responsive performance and smooth power delivery.

The D-MAX has an impressive towing capacity, making it an excellent choice for hauling heavy loads.

This truck has a long list of standard features, making it a good value.

Cons - What we don't like about the Isuzu D-MAX

The D-MAX's fuel economy is rated below average, making it a bit more expensive to maintain than other trucks.

The D-MAX's braking system is capable, but it could be better for an off-roading truck.

The D-MAX's off-road capabilities are limited, as it only has a 2-wheel drive system.

The D-MAX's interior is comfortable and spacious but not as luxurious as other mid-size trucks.

The final word

The Isuzu D-MAX is a versatile truck ideal for everyday needs. It's spacious and comfortable, with a powerful engine and a long list of standard features.

