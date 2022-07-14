5 factors that influence car insurance premiums

Car insurance premiums vary from one driver to the next depending on their circumstances. Picture: Supplied

This is branded content.

Car insurance is an insurance policy that protects against losses arising from damage or theft of the insured vehicle and, possibly, third-party injuries arising from the use or operation of the vehicle. Insuring the car protects the owner, passengers, and other people on the road. Car insurance premiums vary from one driver to the next and from one policy to the next.

Here are five factors that influence how much you pay for car insurance:

1 Coverage

One of the main factors determining your car insurance premium is the type and amount of coverage you have. The more coverage you have, the higher your premiums will be. There are four kinds of coverage: liability, collision, comprehensive, and uninsured/underinsured motorist.

Liability insurance takes care of the damages to property or other people if you're held accountable for the accident. Collision insurance covers your car if you're involved in the accident. Comprehensive insurance covers damages from theft, fire, or flooding.

Uninsured/underinsured motorist insurance covers damages if you're in an accident with a driver who doesn't have insurance or doesn't have enough insurance to cover the damages. When choosing the right car insurance policy, balance the cost of premiums with the amount of protection you need.

2 Age

Various factors determine car insurance premiums, and age is one of the most important.

Generally, drivers under the age of 25 are considered to be high-risk and will pay higher rates than older, more experienced drivers. It's because inexperienced drivers are more likely to be involved in accidents.

Insurance companies also consider young drivers more likely to take risks such as driving under the influence or speeding. As a result, they charge higher premiums to offset the increased risk.

While it may be difficult for young drivers to find affordable car insurance, there are a few things they can do to help lower their rates.

For example, many insurance companies offer discounts for taking driver education courses or maintaining good grades. Additionally, some insurers offer lower rates for drivers who own newer cars or have clean driving records. By shopping around and comparing rates, young drivers can find an affordable policy that meets their needs.

By understanding the factors that affect car insurance rates you can shop around for a policy that fits your needs. Picture: Supplied

3 Driving record

Your driving record is one of the main things car insurance companies look at when determining your premium. If you have a clean record, you're considered a low-risk driver and will likely pay less for insurance than someone with multiple accidents or speeding tickets.

Insurance companies often offer discounts to drivers with a clean record, so keeping yours as spotless as possible is essential. You can do a few things to ensure your driving record stays clean starting with always obeying the speed limit and refraining from texting or talking on the phone while driving.



Second, if you're involved in an accident, be sure to exchange information with the other driver and file a police report.

Finally, take care of any traffic tickets you receive promptly. These simple tips can help ensure your driving record stays pristine and your car insurance premiums stay low.

4 Vehicle type

One of the most important considerations is the size and weight of your vehicle. A smaller car will generally cost less to insure than a larger one. It's because smaller cars are less likely to cause serious damage in an accident and are easier to manoeuvre and stop. In addition, smaller cars often have better fuel economy, which can save you money on petrol.

Another important consideration is the safety features of the vehicle. Cars with airbags, seatbelts, and other safety features are less likely to be involved in accidents and are also less likely to cause injuries if an accident occurs. As a result, these types of vehicles typically cost less to insure.

Finally, the value of the vehicle also plays a role in determining your premium. A more expensive car will generally cost more to insure than a less expensive one. Repairs or replacements will be more costly if the vehicle is totalled in an accident.

5 Location

What many people don't realise is that where you live can have a significant impact on your insurance premiums. For example, drivers who live in urban areas are typically charged more for their insurance than those who live in rural areas. It's because cities have a higher risk of accidents and theft.

As a result, insurers must charge higher rates to cover their costs. Also, another factor that can influence your premium is the climate in your area. Drivers who live in areas with extreme weather conditions are also typically charged more for their insurance.

The takeaway

Now you understand some things that affect car insurance rates, you can start shopping around for a policy that fits your needs. Be sure to compare rates from multiple insurers and look for discounts you may be eligible for. Finding the right policy can save you a lot of money in the long run.