5 small business functions that can easily be outsourced

This article is in partnership with SEO Partners.



Have you ever wondered what the best way is to grow your business and scale faster? Outsourcing might just be the solution you've been looking for. Armed with a limited budget and resources, many small businesses struggle to manage their day-to-day operations effectively.

That being said, it is imperative for small businesses to identify which operations are not their core competency. Once you have identified these functions, it's time to think about outsourcing them so that you can focus on what your business does best.



Let's take a look at 5 common small business functions that can easily be outsourced.

HR and recruitment

Human resources and recruitment are one of the most important aspects of any business. Although there are some aspects of HR that can be done in-house, there are many that can be outsourced.

An HR outsourcer can help you with everything from employee onboarding to staff retention and everything in between. Customer service, hiring, training, payroll, benefits administration, and legal compliance are just some of the administrative functions that can be outsourced.

Another aspect of HR that can be outsourced is recruitment. In today's digital landscape, it is extremely important for businesses to have a great brand presence online. This includes having a consistent, quality job posting strategy.

If you aren't hiring in-house, you don't have to worry about being consistent with your job postings or maintaining them on a daily basis. You can outsource recruitment to a specialised agency that has experience with your niche and will only focus on finding quality candidates that meet your criteria.

Marketing and advertising

Marketing and advertising are necessary components of any successful business. However, they can be extremely time-consuming and costly if done in-house. In fact, as a small business, you should be outsourcing as many operations as possible if you want to maximise results and stay within your budget.

An outsourced SEO marketing agency will take on the burden of marketing and advertising, freeing up your time and energy so that you can focus on your core competencies.

In most cases, you will have a dedicated account manager and a team that will work with you on your marketing and advertising campaigns, providing valuable insights and advice as they move forward.

IT and software development

The world of technology is ever-evolving. This means that your business will need to keep up with the latest trends and developments in technology in order to stay current and remain relevant.

Even if you currently have the necessary in-house resources to manage your technology needs, it is unlikely that you will be able to keep up with everything. This could lead to issues that might not be resolved for months.

Outsourcing your technology needs is the best way to ensure that you are always up to date with new technologies and have access to the latest products and services. Managed IT services are not just about managing your technology infrastructure and keeping it up and running.

It also involves managing your cybersecurity by protecting your network and data from malware, viruses, and other malicious attacks.

Accounting and finance

Accounting and finance are not always simple, straightforward functions. This is especially true if you are just starting out and don't have much experience with accounting and finance. Outsourcing your accounting and finance is a great way to ensure that everything is being done the right way.

An outsourced accounting team works with your team to understand your business's unique needs and requirements. This team will then create a customised accounting and finance solution for your business.

As your business grows, these accountants will grow with you and your business, providing consistent and reliable service long into the future.

Customer service

An outsourced customer service team will be responsible for answering your customers' questions and handling any complaints that are submitted by your customers.

If you are currently handling these inquiries in-house, you will no doubt feel overwhelmed by the sheer number of calls, emails, and complaints that you receive on a daily basis.

An outsourced customer service team will be able to effectively manage your customer service operations, allowing your team to focus on their core strengths and improve your bottom line as a result.

A dedicated customer service team will have a specific manual and procedure in place for each type of inquiry you receive. This will help ensure that your team is well-organised and can respond to your customers in a timely and consistent manner.

Conclusion

As a small business, it is important that you identify the functions that aren't core to your business and then outsource them. This will free up your time so you can focus on what you do best and improve your results as a result.



Even if you are just starting out, you can outsource common small business functions as long as you find the right partners.