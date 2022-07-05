What problems can Invisalign treatment fix?

What problems can Invisalign treatment fix?

This article is in partnership with Gorgeous Smiles.



Invisalign is a type of orthodontic treatment that utilises removable aligners to correct your teeth. They are almost invisible, so they can be worn almost everywhere.



But what makes Invisalign different from traditional braces? Here is everything you need to know about Invisalign: We'll go through the advantages and disadvantages of Invisalign and find out whether it's right for you or not. Keep reading to discover everything you should know about Invisalign before making your final decision.

What is Invisalign?

Invisalign is a type of orthodontic treatment that utilises removable aligners to correct your teeth. They are almost invisible, so they can be worn almost everywhere. But what makes Invisalign different from traditional braces? Here is everything you need to know about Invisalign:

How does Invisalign work?

Invisalign uses a computer-generated 3D model of your teeth to create a unique treatment plan just for you. This means that your treatment will be specifically designed to correct your teeth, not just to fit a generic type. Invisalign uses a combination of teeth movement and natural forces to gently realign your teeth. For example, teeth will naturally be drawn towards the direction of your tongue.

Advantages of Invisalign

There are many advantages to Invisalign, including:

Design: Invisalign uses a computer-generated 3D model of your teeth to create a unique treatment plan just for you. This means that your treatment will be specifically designed to correct your teeth, not just to fit a generic type.

Alignment: Traditional orthodontics relies on the fact that your teeth will all naturally move in the direction of your tongue. This is not always the case; it is rare that all teeth will move towards the tongue. Invisalign uses a combination of teeth movement and natural forces to gently realign your teeth.

Wearability: Unlike traditional braces, Invisalign can be removed and put back on whenever you need to. This can make your life a lot easier, whether you're eating at a restaurant, going to the dentist, or just want to take them off to impress friends and family.

Disadvantages of Invisalign

There are not many disadvantages to Invisalign, but here are a few things you should know about the treatment:

Customisation: It's important to note that Invisalign requires a doctor's appointment and a professional fitting. This means that the aligners will be specifically designed just for you and your unique teeth. It's also important to note that Invisalign is not a quick fix; it is a long-term treatment that will take anywhere from six to 18 months to complete.

Nutrition: It is recommended to have a balanced diet to ensure Invisalign is effective. No matter which orthodontic appliance you choose, you will need to make sure you keep a balanced diet. You will also need to floss or brush at least twice per day: once before going to bed and once during the day.

Who should get Invisalign?

If you have misaligned teeth or a gap in between your teeth, Invisalign may be right for you. Invisalign is recommended for anyone who wants to straighten their teeth without having to wear traditional braces. Invisalign is a great option for kids and teens who want to straighten their teeth without anyone knowing they're doing the orthodontic treatment.

How much does Invisalign cost?

The cost of Invisalign will vary depending on your treatment plan and how many aligners you need. In general, the cost of Invisalign treatment is significantly lower than the cost of traditional braces.

However, the exact cost of your Invisalign treatment will depend on where you live, your specific treatment plan, and the type of Invisalign provider you choose to work with.

Keep in mind that you might be able to get a discount on Invisalign if you have health insurance. You can call your insurance company to see if they cover Invisalign and what your out-of-pocket costs will be.

Conclusion

Invisalign is a type of orthodontic treatment that uses a computer-generated 3D model to create a custom fit for each patient. This means that each treatment plan will be specifically designed for each patient, not just generic treatment plans. Invisalign uses teeth movement and natural forces to gently realign the teeth.