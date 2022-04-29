Back to the bush: Essential gear to pack for your next camping trip

This is branded content.

So you're off on an outdoor adventure, you'll sleep under the stars, cook by the campfire, and enjoy getting back to nature, but what exactly do you need to make sure your camping trip is a success, and not a tale you tell years on because you ended up soaked, and bitten by mosquitoes.



We've got the answers for the essentials you'll need, and what you should be looking for when you purchase them.

The terrain tested tent

If you ever cross paths with a seasoned camper, they'll tell you the number one non-negotiable you'll need is durable tents to rest in. Your tent will keep you safe and dry in tough terrain.



Even on the most thoroughly prepared expeditions, weather conditions can always go awry, so it's imperative that you choose your tent wisely. They'll keep you safe from torrential rain or relentless winds, and of course act as your comfortable sleeping quarters each evening.

Whilst it's lovely to lie out underneath the stars and try and spot The Seven Sisters or The Southern Cross constellations, eventually to stay warm, safe and dry, eventually, it's time to retire to your tent.



Opt for a spacious one so as to not end up sleeping on top of your partner, as well as one that is easy to set up; nobody wants to be searching for a missing peg as you race against the clock to get it set up before it gets dark.

Creepy crawly repellent

If there is one thing that nature has plenty of, it's insects. At any one time, you are likely surrounded by beetles, spiders, ants and earwigs, so making sure you keep yourself bug bite free is a must.



However, if you're not wanting to continually douse yourself in spray, fear not, repellant comes in all forms. Set yourself up with some citronella candles, these will keep creepy crawlies of all shapes and sizes at bay, when set up, they act as an invisible forcefield, keeping bugs out, and your skin safe.

Alternatively, a must-have for when you're out in the wild is mosquito nets. These act as a physical barrier against anything looking to buzz or bite. Whilst most tents come with mesh screens near the openings, it's great to get separate nets for extra protection, especially when you're trying to get your eight hours.

Plenty of torches

Getting back to nature has so many amazing benefits. You can see beautiful sights and creatures, and see a plethora of stars that are invisible back in the city, thanks to the many artificial lights that hide them.



But, in the bush, it's devoid of street lamps and city lights, meaning whilst the stars are visible at night, not much else is. As a result, you'll need a torch to light your way back to base camp.

When preparing for your camping trip, it's imperative that you don't just purchase the first torch you find. Look into the reviews to make an informed decision.



Looking into such criteria as how long the battery lasts, and how high the lumen count is, which is essentially how much light the torch omits, could save you from getting lost in the darkness.

If a handheld torch isn't your cup of tea then looking for one that latches onto your head is a great alternative as it lights your way and keeps your hands free.

The comfy camp chair

When spending days out in the bush, a camp chair is a must, this will keep you comfy and dry, when the alternative is a damp, mossy rock, or perhaps just muddy wetlands.



When looking to purchase a camp chair, finding one that's easily foldable and transportable is vital so that you're not stuck lugging around a piece of heavy furniture in the name of comfort.

Sleeping bag

Your terrain tested tent may keep you dry and protected but you'll still need a good quality sleeping bag to keep you cosy, comfortable and warm at night.



There are a variety of factors to consider when purchasing a sleeping bag for your trip, these include the type of insulation to the ground, their weight and the weather you'll be facing when camping. Down insulation is more suitable for longer trips in colder climates as it is lighter than synthetic insulation and is generally warmer.



However, synthetic insulation is good for those with allergies due to the material, remains insulated even when wet and is much cheaper than their alternative.

Ensuring you do your research into the items you pack for your next camping trip is essential. When you find yourself packing for your next wilderness adventure, consider the location and the seasons to help in deciding how to stay the most comfortable. Once you've got these crucial items down pat, you're sure to have an incredible time.