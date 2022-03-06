Office temperature debate reignites as Aussies head back to work

This is branded content.

The digits displayed on your office thermostat can be a tempestuous topic amongst coworkers at the best of times, but the unique combination of an unpredictable Aussie summer coupled with professionals emerging from their lockdown bubbles and relearning how to be productive in their office spaces, have led to many workplaces across the country seeing this age-old debate turn red hot.



Emerging from COVID-19 restrictions at the height of summer has essentially provided many workplaces with a perfect storm when it comes to worker dissatisfaction and discomfort in their professional environments.

So how do Aussie professionals reclaim the right to work at their ideal temperature, amongst other preferential conditions for productivity?



And how can employers ensure that their employees feel encouraged to make their shared office space feel just as comfortable as their home office?



We'll be answering these quintessential questions for being comfortable back at work below.

Providing infrastructure for temperature regulation

The best method for ensuring that your employees can feel comfortable in their return to the workplace is simply by providing all the infrastructure required for easy temperature regulation.



Schedule your office for a HVAC installation to make sure that your employees won't have to contend with sweltering hot summer weather whilst in the office.

If you have an existing HVAC system that may not be performing at its best, it may be worth organising for some maintenance on your office AC unit as well as on its wider ventilation system to ensure that your office heating and cooling is ready to take on weather extremes that may occur throughout the season.



Cleaning out your vents may also boost the energy efficiency of your HVAC system, as a unit with clear ducts will be able to facilitate airflow more readily, effectively heating or cooling your entire office space at a faster rate and with significantly less energy consumption.

Encouraging employees to secure personal heating and cooling

If your employees are feeling fairly particular about what number they'd like your office thermostat to be set at, but they just can't seem to agree on any specific setting, then chances are they may be better off bringing in their own portable heating or cooling devices.



Personal, portable air conditioners can ensure that any employees who have recognised that they can experience peak productivity at a particular temperature, are consistently able to work at that temperature without impacting the flow of productivity between all their peers and the other professionals who may be sharing that office space with them.



The only potential issue that we can observe with personal heating and cooling devices is simply the noise that they may produce when switched on.



Repetitive sounds like whirring can cause irritation just as much as temperature fluctuations.



As minimising noise pollution in the workplace requires a collaborative effort, it is a shared responsibility of all those who occupy the office space to ensure that no individual feels burdened by the noise being emitted by someone else's personal heating and cooling devices.



Disputes surrounding these devices can be resolved by agreeing to particular times that the device can be powered on, or simply reorganising the office seating arrangement to ensure that any workers with sensory needs are seated away from these personal heating and cooling devices.

The unique relationship between temperature and productivity

The office temperature debacle isn't inherently isolated to Aussie offices, however. In truth, this red hot debate seems to be quite universal, which is precisely why many CEOs, entrepreneurs, and other influential figures are so often asked what temperature they personally work best at versus what temperature they prefer their shared office spaces to be set at.



But do these figures have any impact on the productivity of that workplace?



Surprisingly, yes. Discomfort caused by high or low temperatures can act as a distraction for employees, taking them firmly out of 'their zone' and in this way, negatively affecting their productivity in the workplace.



You can literally be too cold or hot to think straight, and the further the temperature moves from your comfort zone, the less productive you're likely to be.

What is the ideal office temperature?

The fact of the matter is that the 'ideal working temperature' is a highly subjective figure in and of itself, and the most concrete explanation we have for this resides in our biology.



For instance, numerous studies over the past twenty years have unearthed that women experience their peak productivity at a disparately higher temperature to their male coworkers.



There are a handful of evolutionary reasons as to why women prefer higher temperatures, with metabolic factors coming into play as well as the variations between how biologically male and female bodies hold their body heat.



The general consensus is that 22 to 25 degrees is seen as the optimal temperature for many office spaces, as this is considered to be a comfortable range for the majority of men and women.



Any readers who have recently had to partake in this temperature debate in their own office spaces may not be surprised to hear that most modern office spaces tend to run cooler and often at around 21 degrees, with employers providing the justification that any who do feel a bit nippy can simply don a sweater or jacket to quell their personal chill.

Finding a breezy resolution

Whilst there are many ways to quell the office temperature debate, you'll find that no single solution may work for your particular office space.



Many of your fellow coworkers may take their time acclimating to your shared office space once again, especially considering that their return to work coincides with the hottest days of the year.



If compromises need to be made during these preliminary weeks back at work, then be sure to communicate with your office manager and HR team to ensure that everyone's return to the workplace feels as seamless as possible, regardless of what temperature is displayed on your office thermostat.