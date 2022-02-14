Having a bad hair day? Here is some advice!

This article is in partnership with ghd Hair.



We all have bad hair days, but there is no reason to be upset. Even if you don't have time to wash your hair, any bad hair day can be turned into an acceptable (or even good!) day without much effort.

Read on for some quick tips for any hair type, so you don't have to hide all day.

First, know your hair type

Not all hair will behave the same, and knowing your hair type is important when dealing with a bad hair day.

Some hair can be quickly set in place by a hair curler, while another type may require a bit more effort and products to look good.

Use dry shampoo

Don't have time to hop in the shower and get rid of your oily hair? Dry shampoo can be your saving grace. This type of shampoo can be applied directly to the hair without having to wash it.

To apply the dry shampoo, spray lightly aiming at the roots of the hair. Wait about 15 minutes, and then brush it out.

The shampoo will absorb any excess oils, getting rid of that greasy hair look, and give your hair a volume boost. It is a quick fix that will leave your hair looking fresh.

Tie it in a ponytail

If you have long hair then you can tame unruly locks by tying them up in a ponytail. This is especially handy if you do not have a lot of time, and can make you look beautiful in minutes.

Have any frizz or flyaways? Use some hairspray or water to tame those crazy strands.

A ponytail can be worn in different styles - high, low, textured or straight. If you have time, try to get creative with this hairstyle.

Leave-in conditioner

A nice leave-in conditioner is the perfect remedy for limp hair and is an easy add-on to your hair care routine. This conditioner will not leave your hair greasy, especially if only applied to the ends.

It will get rid of any unwanted frizz and will moisturise your hair throughout the day.

Pull your hair into a bun

A messy top knot or low bun looks good with any hair texture. It doesn't have to be perfect, just quickly twist your hair into a bun and secure it with an elastic.

If you are on the go, knowing how to make a bun can be life-changing, especially during stressful times. A neat top knot can give you a polished look, ideal for any occasion.

Braid it down

Any bad hair day can be fixed with braids. Short or long hair, we can all benefit from learning different braid styles. Dealing with flat hair, frizzy hair or flyaways?

Tight braids can control even the most unruly hair! Play around with different braid styles, and also try braiding either your entire head or just smaller braids in certain sections to enhance your hairstyle.

Accessorise

Want to draw attention to the good parts of your hair to salvage a bad hair day? Accessorize! Adding hair accessories is an easy way to hide your hair while still looking amazing.

Try colourful clips and bobby pins to tuck away certain sections of your hair, or colourful clip-in extensions to change up your look.

Wear a hat or headband

There is no shame in hiding away your locks if you do not want to deal with your bad hair day. Headbands are fashionable and will draw the eye. If you don't have headbands at home, wrap a scarf or ribbon in your hair.

If all else fails, hide your hair beneath a hat. Hats can be worn in summer or winter, and will save you a lot of hair hassle! Try a baseball cap, sun hat, or beanie and match it with your clothes.

How to avoid future bad hair days altogether?

Dealing with your hair on a daily basis can be frustrating, and the best way to prevent all future hair catastrophes is to take care of your hair.

Your hair should be your crowning glory, and you should be able to show it off.

Follow a set hair care routine that is the best option for your hair type. Try hair masks serums to moisturise dry ends, and don't excessively wash your hair as it will strip away natural oils.

Do some research on your hair, and ask a stylist for advice. That way your hair will always be red carpet ready.