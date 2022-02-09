Fresh start: feel your best in 2022

This is branded content for Chris Moss plastic surgeon

There is nothing better than a fresh start. It could be through the joy of a new job, or perhaps a new device, ready to be filled with photos, songs, notes and texts that make up the new stage of your life. One of the best ways to measure a new chapter is via a new year. Acting as a metaphor for a clean slate, the new year is filled with the promise of excitement and endless possibilities, so make this one count by promising to yourself you'll be the best version of you. Here are some ideas to get you going:

Put yourself first

The ultimate way to feel your best is to commit to putting yourself first this year. So often our goals or resolutions are based on how we can fit into other people's lives better, but this can be taxing and stressful on our mental health long term as we strive to warp ourselves into the ideal for others.

Take stock of all you wish to do to achieve personal happiness. It could be physical, such as finally allowing yourself to get a procedure you've been thinking of, such as a blepharoplasty to improve your confidence, or committing to exercise that benefits your mind and your physical self, such as yoga or pilates.



It's so important to check in internally and remind yourself that the person in your life whose happiness is most important, is your own. This year, make your goal to stop listening to others, or even attempting to anticipate what others could be thinking, and start prioritising your own happiness.

Set achievable goals

A sure-fire way to fail at your new year's resolutions is to create major, unachievable goals. In the heat of the moment, committing to three hours of exercise daily or writing an autobiography may seem impressive and exciting, but as soon as the gleam of the new year begins to fade and life begins to get in the way, unrealistic resolutions will be the first things to fall by the wayside. Setting smaller, more manageable goals may seem less exciting, but every time you achieve or work towards one of these bite-size goals, it can feel like a major accomplishment and contribute to your overall mental wellbeing.

Celebrate your wins, even the small ones

Life is full of wins, you just need to look a little closer. Much like setting goals, the big ones may seem more impressive initially. You may want every day to involve a promotion or proposal, but these larger accomplishments or milestones are exciting because they are few and far between. Celebrating the small, beautiful moments of everyday life will help you to become more mindful and give you a sense of accomplishment and satisfaction. Whether it's a good hair day or a "good job" from your boss, no success is too small.

Get some rest

Come the new year, you're fresh off the heels of the exciting, yet exhausting party season. While there is plenty to celebrate at the end of the year, come January you can feel not just physically exhausted, but mentally done as well. What with end-of-year work get-togethers, Christmas parties, New Year gatherings and a plethora of other events, our social battery can take a whole month just to recharge.

It's imperative you take some time for yourself to get those batteries back up to full speed again. Whether it's saying no to a night out or making it your number one priority to get to bed before 11 during the work week, making sure your body is well-rested is imperative for a successful start to the new year.

Don't be too hard on yourself when you fail

It is all too common to dwell on failure. Even small failures or disappointments can feel monumental if you don't look at the big picture. It could be anything from an argument with a friend to a missed job opportunity. So often we tirelessly pore over the scenario, what we did wrong, and what we could have done better.

If you're constantly berating yourself for small failures or wrongdoings, it can erode your confidence over time. Instead, take a look at things with some perspective. Everybody makes mistakes, everybody has setbacks and nobody is perfect. This is easier said than done but if you try to stop yourself from walking down the negative path and be more aware when you descend into negative self-talk, eventually it will become second nature to ignore those inner monologues and you'll find these minor setbacks no longer hurt you like they once did.

Most of us have cheekily uttered the phrase "new year, new me" in a tongue-in-cheek way, laughing at the cliche of the phrase. But you can use a new year as a jumping-off point, to start on a better version of yourself. Take stock of some goals this year, and make it yours.